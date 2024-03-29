Centrenergo's Zmiyivska TPP completely destroyed by Russia's attacks

PJSC Centrenergo's Zmiyivska TPP in Kharkiv region was completely destroyed during Russia's attack on March 22, however, it is planned to restore the power plant in future, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Centrenergo Andriy Hota has said.

"The consequences are disastrous for Zmiyivska TPP. The power plan was completely destroyed. Many strikes hit directly expensive and unique equipment. Everything we had been repairing since summer, while preparing for a difficult heating season, has been destroyed," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

"Not a single power unit is operating. The situation today is even worse than we saw at the end of the summer when the team, which was working there at that time, carried out no repairs at the power plant. Now, everything is mutilated there," Hota said.

After the latest repair campaign, the personnel already have experience of restoration and it is motivated to do it, he said.

At the same time, according to Hota, it is too early to talk amount any restoration prospects.

"Power engineers and the State Emergency Service are trying to clean up the rubble there. These are very difficult high-altitude operations, heavy concrete structures that need to be cut. It is really hard to talk about any terms of starting repairs. It is a distant prospect," he said.

Hota emphasized that this time the company is unable to restore the power plant at its own cost.

"In the summer, we restored the TPP at our own cost. Now, we cannot cope with it using our own assets. As for equipment, we count on our international partners. The Energy Ministry has already requested from them a list of equipment necessary to us. Many countries have already proposed their assistance. We will work together with the Energy Ministry [to decide] what we can receive, and where. As soon as we accumulate the necessary amount of equipment, and, maybe, by that time we will have already cleared the power plant, we will be able to talk about prospects of its restoration," he said.