Facts

20:30 29.03.2024

Centrenergo's Zmiyivska TPP completely destroyed by Russia's attacks

2 min read
Centrenergo's Zmiyivska TPP completely destroyed by Russia's attacks

PJSC Centrenergo's Zmiyivska TPP in Kharkiv region was completely destroyed during Russia's attack on March 22, however, it is planned to restore the power plant in future, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Centrenergo Andriy Hota has said.

"The consequences are disastrous for Zmiyivska TPP. The power plan was completely destroyed. Many strikes hit directly expensive and unique equipment. Everything we had been repairing since summer, while preparing for a difficult heating season, has been destroyed," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

"Not a single power unit is operating. The situation today is even worse than we saw at the end of the summer when the team, which was working there at that time, carried out no repairs at the power plant. Now, everything is mutilated there," Hota said.

After the latest repair campaign, the personnel already have experience of restoration and it is motivated to do it, he said.

At the same time, according to Hota, it is too early to talk amount any restoration prospects.

"Power engineers and the State Emergency Service are trying to clean up the rubble there. These are very difficult high-altitude operations, heavy concrete structures that need to be cut. It is really hard to talk about any terms of starting repairs. It is a distant prospect," he said.

Hota emphasized that this time the company is unable to restore the power plant at its own cost.

"In the summer, we restored the TPP at our own cost. Now, we cannot cope with it using our own assets. As for equipment, we count on our international partners. The Energy Ministry has already requested from them a list of equipment necessary to us. Many countries have already proposed their assistance. We will work together with the Energy Ministry [to decide] what we can receive, and where. As soon as we accumulate the necessary amount of equipment, and, maybe, by that time we will have already cleared the power plant, we will be able to talk about prospects of its restoration," he said.

 

Tags: #energy #electricity

MORE ABOUT

10:33 29.03.2024
As result of Russian attack, energy infrastructure in six regions damaged – Shmyhal

As result of Russian attack, energy infrastructure in six regions damaged – Shmyhal

09:36 29.03.2024
At night, Russia attacks energy facilities, thermal and hydroelectric power plants damaged – Ukrenergo

At night, Russia attacks energy facilities, thermal and hydroelectric power plants damaged – Ukrenergo

11:15 28.03.2024
All power units of DTEK's Burshtynska and Ladyzhynska TPPs completely or partially damaged by Russia's strike – top manager

All power units of DTEK's Burshtynska and Ladyzhynska TPPs completely or partially damaged by Russia's strike – top manager

20:43 27.03.2024
DTEK subsidiary signs agreement with Polish Columbus Energy for building 133 MW energy storage system in Poland

DTEK subsidiary signs agreement with Polish Columbus Energy for building 133 MW energy storage system in Poland

19:33 27.03.2024
Environmental damage caused by Russia's attack on Dniprovska HPP already estimated at UAH 140 mln – Environment Minister

Environmental damage caused by Russia's attack on Dniprovska HPP already estimated at UAH 140 mln – Environment Minister

20:46 26.03.2024
Restoring energy system after Russian attacks requires intl financial support

Restoring energy system after Russian attacks requires intl financial support

19:12 26.03.2024
All generation facilities damaged as result of Russian attack to be returned to operation – head of Ukrenergo

All generation facilities damaged as result of Russian attack to be returned to operation – head of Ukrenergo

14:27 23.03.2024
Zelenskyy: Technical possibility of supplying electricity restored in almost all regions

Zelenskyy: Technical possibility of supplying electricity restored in almost all regions

10:05 22.03.2024
Situation in energy sector controlled, no need for blackouts throughout country – PM

Situation in energy sector controlled, no need for blackouts throughout country – PM

20:18 19.03.2024
Oschadbank to take part in financing 520 MW wind farm in western Ukraine – deputy chairman

Oschadbank to take part in financing 520 MW wind farm in western Ukraine – deputy chairman

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy’s family income in 2023 amounts to UAH 12.4 mln

Emergency shutdown schedules also being introduced in Sumy, Poltava and Donetsk regions

Zelenskyy agrees on Danilov's candidacy for post of new ambassador to Moldova

Zelenskyy tasks heads of SBU, Communications Service, Digital Ministry, NSDC Secretary to collect analytics on operation of online casinos, propose solution next week

Iryna Mudra, Olena Kovalska appointed dpty heads of President’s Office

LATEST

Zelenskyy’s family income in 2023 amounts to UAH 12.4 mln

Emergency shutdown schedules also being introduced in Sumy, Poltava and Donetsk regions

Zelenskyy agrees on Danilov's candidacy for post of new ambassador to Moldova

Zelenskyy tasks heads of SBU, Communications Service, Digital Ministry, NSDC Secretary to collect analytics on operation of online casinos, propose solution next week

AFU attack 12 places of invaders’ concentration over day

Iryna Mudra, Olena Kovalska appointed dpty heads of President’s Office

Belgium allocates EUR 100 mln to Ukraine for F-16 aircraft maintenance

Kuleba: We’d like Indian companies to take part in Ukraine’s recovery

Russians install more than 2,000 of their communication towers in occupied territories of Ukraine – Defense Intelligence

State Office for Development of Industrial Parks to be created in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD