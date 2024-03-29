Facts

20:20 29.03.2024

Zelenskyy tasks heads of SBU, Communications Service, Digital Ministry, NSDC Secretary to collect analytics on operation of online casinos, propose solution next week

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy tasked the chief of the Security Service of Ukraine, State Special Communications Service, Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council to compile all analytics regarding the operation of the online casino and next week to offer their solution.

“Today, the petition regarding casinos, namely online gambling platforms, got the necessary number of signatures very quickly. It addresses the prevalence of such platforms and their impact on part of society. I tasked the chief of the Security Service of Ukraine, State Special Communications Service, Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council to compile all analytics on this matter for me, with a proposal for a solution by next week,” Zelenskyy said in his video address.

As reported, on March 29, Pavlo Petrychenko, a serviceman of the 59th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, registered a petition asking the President to pay attention to the harm that gambling causes to the Ukrainian army and society. By the evening of the same day, the petition had gained more than 26,000 votes.

Tags: #president #casino

