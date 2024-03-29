Facts

Kuleba: We’d like Indian companies to take part in Ukraine’s recovery

Kuleba: We’d like Indian companies to take part in Ukraine’s recovery

Ukraine is interested in Indian companies taking part in the reconstruction of the country, since after the war Ukraine will become one of the largest construction sites in the world, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"One of the topics that I will discuss with Minister Jaishankar and other Indian representatives will be the possible participation of Indian companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine. After the war, Ukraine will become one of the largest construction sites in the world. And we want Indian companies to take part in this," Kuleba said in an interview with The Times of India.

Answering the question whether the minister sees the possibility that India will mediate a truce between Ukraine and Russia, Kuleba stressed that the Russian Federation is not looking for peace.

"India is one of the world leaders. Leadership means that you have to lead, not follow others. And I am here in New Delhi to discuss what steps India can take as a leader. It doesn't have to be an immediate truce or cease-fire, because everything we know about Russia and its goals tells us that peace is not what they are looking for. But we must identify the steps and areas in which India will use its reputation and authority to lead other countries," Kuleba said.

Thus, he noted that one of these areas is the Peace Formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a way to achieve a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

"This will be the topic of my conversations here," the Foreign Minister said.

