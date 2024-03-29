Joint customs control to help solve problems on Ukrainian-Polish border – Vereschuk

Joint customs and border control will help resolve many issues in Ukrainian-Polish relations, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk said on polskieradio24.pl.

She said that the priorities in relations between Ukraine and Poland are security and defense issues. At the same time, Vereschuk is convinced that constant communication between neighboring countries should take place in other important areas, in particular in the sphere of transit of Ukrainian grain.

"Ukrainian and Polish farmers must build relations from a partnership perspective. Therefore, we need to sit down and negotiate," the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories quoted her as saying.

Vereshchuk also considers it necessary for Ukraine and Poland to resolve the issue of joint customs and border control. Then, in her opinion, both sides will know exactly what, how much and where it is going. This will prevent any abuse and manipulation during transit transportation.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, some developments in this direction already exist: a corresponding agreement has been prepared and agreed upon by both parties, which concerns joint control and will facilitate understanding on both sides. The document is under consideration by the European Commission.

In addition, a pilot project on a customs agreement is already being implemented. At the border crossing point (BCP) Rava Ruska-Hrebenne the Lviv customs office receives information on a routine basis about customs cargo that is declared on Polish territory. There is an intention to extend it to other customs crossings after appropriate regulation by the European Union.

"We will definitely finalize all the necessary points and find a compromise. The main thing is that we have the will and desire to do this," concluded the Deputy Prime Minister.