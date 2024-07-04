Facts

Українські правоохоронці попередили масштабну корупційну схему в Державній митній службі

 Suspicion has been notified to two persons who tried to appoint persons controlled by them to the positions at the territorial offices of the State Customs Service of Ukraine with the aim of further implementation of corruption schemes, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said on Thursday.

"The investigation established that the persons proposed $1 million the top management of the State Customs Service of Ukraine for appointing their person as head of Lviv Customs Service, and another $500,000 and $200,000 for the positions of heads of Volyn and Chernivtsi customs services, respectively," it said on the Telegram channel.

In addition, the members of the criminal group promised the top management of the Customs Service half of their illegal incomes.

The two persons have been notified of suspicion and the perpetrator of the crime has been detained.

The investigation continues.

