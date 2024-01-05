Facts

10:50 05.01.2024

Updated bill on customs clearance of cars in Diia registered in Verkhovna Rada

2 min read
Updated bill on customs clearance of cars in Diia registered in Verkhovna Rada

An updated bill on customs clearance of cars in Diia has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, said Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

“MPs submitted for consideration to the Verkhovna Rada draft law No. 10380, which significantly reduces the human factor in the process of customs clearance of used passenger cars and transfers this process to Diia,” Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He explained that in order to exclude the human factor from the process of determining the cost of customs clearance, a database of the customs value of passenger cars will be created, which will be generated by the Ministry of Digital Transformation based on data from the State Customs Service.

It is noted that the system will contain the customs value of new passenger cars that have undergone customs clearance in Ukraine since 2007, with details, including model, year of manufacture, type and engine size.

Fedorov explained that the previous version of the bill on customs clearance of cars in Diia was based on determining customs duties solely from the technical characteristics of the car - without customs value, so the deputies did not support it.

According to him, the new bill combines key international customs clearance standards and at the same time removes the human factor when calculating the customs value of a car.

Tags: #customs #cars #diia

MORE ABOUT

19:35 19.12.2023
Interactive map of shelters to appear in Diia – PM

Interactive map of shelters to appear in Diia – PM

15:25 19.12.2023
Zelenskyy: Exchange of housing certificates for housing via Diia to start working this week

Zelenskyy: Exchange of housing certificates for housing via Diia to start working this week

13:51 19.12.2023
Zelenskyy: Diia app becomes public tool

Zelenskyy: Diia app becomes public tool

20:08 04.12.2023
Switzerland hands over seven cars to ensure operation of Administrative Assistance Centres in Kherson region

Switzerland hands over seven cars to ensure operation of Administrative Assistance Centres in Kherson region

19:19 04.12.2023
Ukrzaliznytsia and KCBW sign contract for purchase of another 22 passenger cars for UAH 980.45 mln by July 2026

Ukrzaliznytsia and KCBW sign contract for purchase of another 22 passenger cars for UAH 980.45 mln by July 2026

12:04 01.12.2023
Ukraine to launch program to subsidize car loans for purchase of cars assembled in country

Ukraine to launch program to subsidize car loans for purchase of cars assembled in country

18:34 16.11.2023
Dobrobut medical network introduces digital data verification through Diia application

Dobrobut medical network introduces digital data verification through Diia application

19:36 03.10.2023
Diia adds service for reimbursement of deposits in bankrupt banks

Diia adds service for reimbursement of deposits in bankrupt banks

20:01 05.09.2023
Ukrainians in Aug register largest number of imported used foreign cars in one year without benefits

Ukrainians in Aug register largest number of imported used foreign cars in one year without benefits

14:17 01.07.2023
Zelenskyy signs law on use of right-hand drive cars during war

Zelenskyy signs law on use of right-hand drive cars during war

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian air defense intercepts 149 out of 166 Russian cruise missiles since Dec 29 – ISW

Invaders fire more than 630 shells at Kherson region: one person killed, seven injured

Defense forces eliminate 790 invaders over day

Germany transfers Skynex air defense system to Ukraine in new military assistance package

Elderly woman killed by Russian invaders in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region – region’s head

LATEST

Lviv announces competition for design of Memorial complex of war graves of Heroes of Ukraine

DTEK reports another shelling of its frontline thermal power plant

Ukrainian air defense intercepts 149 out of 166 Russian cruise missiles since Dec 29 – ISW

Invaders fire more than 630 shells at Kherson region: one person killed, seven injured

Defense forces eliminate 790 invaders over day

Large groups of drones attacking Ukraine from south - AFU Air Forces

Germany transfers Skynex air defense system to Ukraine in new military assistance package

Elderly woman killed by Russian invaders in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region – region’s head

Supply of air defense systems, missiles to them remains number one priority – Zelenskyy

AFU repulse 23 enemy attacks in Avdiyivka direction over day

AD
AD
AD
AD