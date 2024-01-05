Updated bill on customs clearance of cars in Diia registered in Verkhovna Rada

An updated bill on customs clearance of cars in Diia has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, said Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

“MPs submitted for consideration to the Verkhovna Rada draft law No. 10380, which significantly reduces the human factor in the process of customs clearance of used passenger cars and transfers this process to Diia,” Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He explained that in order to exclude the human factor from the process of determining the cost of customs clearance, a database of the customs value of passenger cars will be created, which will be generated by the Ministry of Digital Transformation based on data from the State Customs Service.

It is noted that the system will contain the customs value of new passenger cars that have undergone customs clearance in Ukraine since 2007, with details, including model, year of manufacture, type and engine size.

Fedorov explained that the previous version of the bill on customs clearance of cars in Diia was based on determining customs duties solely from the technical characteristics of the car - without customs value, so the deputies did not support it.

According to him, the new bill combines key international customs clearance standards and at the same time removes the human factor when calculating the customs value of a car.