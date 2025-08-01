Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:34 01.08.2025

Svyrydenko instructs Marchenko to submit for consideration decision on selection committee for customs head

1 min read
Svyrydenko instructs Marchenko to submit for consideration decision on selection committee for customs head
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/yulia.svyrydenko/

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko instructed Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko to submit to the government for consideration a decision on the formation of a selection committee for the selection of the head of customs.

"I have held a meeting with the Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko. I instructed that the decision on the formation of a selection committee for the head of customs be submitted for consideration at the next government meeting," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

She noted that it is important to conduct this selection transparently and professionally. "Customs must become a modern service that meets the standards of the European Union and works 100% honestly to fill the budget," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Tags: #customs #head

MORE ABOUT

15:40 28.07.2025
Japan hands over chemical identifiers to Ukrainian customs officers

Japan hands over chemical identifiers to Ukrainian customs officers

14:00 09.07.2025
SBU, prosecutors raid customs offices in Ukrainian regions – source

SBU, prosecutors raid customs offices in Ukrainian regions – source

20:22 07.01.2025
Export of goods from Ukraine in 2024 increases by 15.6%, import by 11.3% – service

Export of goods from Ukraine in 2024 increases by 15.6%, import by 11.3% – service

19:42 12.12.2024
G7 ambassadors call on Ukrenergo National Assembly to immediately begin selection of new board

G7 ambassadors call on Ukrenergo National Assembly to immediately begin selection of new board

20:24 08.11.2024
Ukrainian Customs launches automated declarations processing without officials' involvement

Ukrainian Customs launches automated declarations processing without officials' involvement

13:11 18.09.2024
G7 Ambassadors welcome Rada's adoption of customs service reform

G7 Ambassadors welcome Rada's adoption of customs service reform

19:20 04.07.2024
Ukrainian law enforcers prevent large-scale corruption scheme at State Customs Service

Ukrainian law enforcers prevent large-scale corruption scheme at State Customs Service

20:20 09.05.2024
Zelenskyy dismisses Rud as UDO Head

Zelenskyy dismisses Rud as UDO Head

20:44 03.04.2024
Head of Moldova's Gagauzia autonomous region charged in Sor party financing case

Head of Moldova's Gagauzia autonomous region charged in Sor party financing case

17:34 29.03.2024
Joint customs control to help solve problems on Ukrainian-Polish border – Vereschuk

Joint customs control to help solve problems on Ukrainian-Polish border – Vereschuk

HOT NEWS

Rada increases 2025 State Budget by UAH 400 bln for defense, deficit up UAH 185 billion

Ukraine Facility tranche will be cut as Kyiv implements 13 reforms out of 16 – EC spokesperson

IMF recalls critical importance of anti-corruption infrastructure, announces discussion on Ukraine's financial needs

Some $22 bln confirmed out of $35 bln external financing needs - Pyshnyy

NBU worsens inflation forecast in Ukraine to 9.7% in 2025, 6.6% in 2026

LATEST

Food inflation close to local peak - NBU forecast

Oschadbank refutes statement of Three O about transfer of Gulliver to management of state banks

BankID system of Ukraine's National Bank sees 32% growth in electronic identifications in H1 2025

Oschadbank takes over management of Gulliver complex in Kyiv, prepares for possible sale

Potential state IPOs must be preceded by settlements with minority shareholders of nationalized companies – Head of Univer investment group

Volume of construction work performed in Ukraine in 5 months decreases by 2.3%

Ukrzaliznytsia reduces freight transportation by 11.8% in H 1 2025 - CEO

GTSOU pays about UAH 7 bln in taxes and dividends to state budget in H1 2025

Nova Poshta increases revenue by 23% in H1 2025

Rada increases 2025 State Budget by UAH 400 bln for defense, deficit up UAH 185 billion

AD
AD