Svyrydenko instructs Marchenko to submit for consideration decision on selection committee for customs head

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/yulia.svyrydenko/

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko instructed Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko to submit to the government for consideration a decision on the formation of a selection committee for the selection of the head of customs.

"I have held a meeting with the Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko. I instructed that the decision on the formation of a selection committee for the head of customs be submitted for consideration at the next government meeting," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

She noted that it is important to conduct this selection transparently and professionally. "Customs must become a modern service that meets the standards of the European Union and works 100% honestly to fill the budget," the Prime Minister emphasized.