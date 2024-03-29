Facts

14:46 29.03.2024

Russia's latest attacks cause 10-12% loss of power generation capacity available in March

2 min read
Russia's latest attacks cause 10-12% loss of power generation capacity available in March

The latest intensive attacks by the Russian aggressor on the energy system, Ukraine has lost 10-12% of the generating capacity available at the time of the first attack on March 22, said Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Industry Research Center (EIR Center).

“The blows to generation are significant, many generation capacities are broken, we have lost more than 10% of the generation that was available to us on March 20. This is something that, most likely, cannot be restored quickly. Probably, most of these objects will not be restored until the next heating season,” Kharchenko said at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media center on Friday.

According to him, the situation is very complex and requires focused action not only from energy workers, but also from everyone who can influence its improvement.

At the same time, he noted that Ukrenergo has provided high-quality protection for its main networks and has a reserve and flow of equipment for restoration, and the worst situation with both protection and restoration is in coal generation, which was targeted by the enemy.

“I don’t see how coal power units will be restored,” Kharchenko said.

He also added that the situation is complicated by the fact that one of the 1GW nuclear power units is undergoing emergency repairs, which was not operating at full capacity during the winter period “due to technical difficulties.”

“It is impossible to predict when it will return to work,” the analyst said.

Assessing the consequences of the shelling, he noted that they would not be so critical if the shelling had occurred, for example, in February, but difficult times lie ahead for the energy sector.

“Now we are in the spring lower peak of consumption, and at the same time hydropower, which can operate, is working at full capacity because of the flood. But in the summer the situation will change. The summer peak of consumption will be in the second half of July-August and even with maximum imports, it is difficult to foresee what kind of deficit there will be,“ the director of the center described the situation.

He emphasized that it is even more difficult to talk about the prospects for the next heating season, preparation for which requires emergency measures and quick response.

Tags: #power #attacks

MORE ABOUT

18:35 27.03.2024
URCS volunteers help people affected by Russia's attack on Mykolaiv

URCS volunteers help people affected by Russia's attack on Mykolaiv

17:34 27.03.2024
Enemy uses guided large-caliber ammo for first time to attack Kharkiv, 16 casualties reported – Synehubov

Enemy uses guided large-caliber ammo for first time to attack Kharkiv, 16 casualties reported – Synehubov

10:02 25.03.2024
Enemy attacked Odesa, Mykolaiv regions with drones, missile, 11 people injured in Mykolaiv

Enemy attacked Odesa, Mykolaiv regions with drones, missile, 11 people injured in Mykolaiv

10:58 22.03.2024
State Emergency Service reports ten injured, three missing persons after Russia's missile strikes, PGO confirms one dead

State Emergency Service reports ten injured, three missing persons after Russia's missile strikes, PGO confirms one dead

12:35 16.03.2024
Russia attacks 11 settlements in Zaporizhia region, one woman killed, destructions reported – local authorities

Russia attacks 11 settlements in Zaporizhia region, one woman killed, destructions reported – local authorities

09:40 15.03.2024
Air defense eliminates 15 shaheds attacking Kyiv at night – city’s administration

Air defense eliminates 15 shaheds attacking Kyiv at night – city’s administration

12:12 13.03.2024
SBU attacks three Russian refineries with drones – source

SBU attacks three Russian refineries with drones – source

20:55 12.03.2024
Number of victims due to missile attack on Kryvyi Rih increased to 38 people - Interior Minister

Number of victims due to missile attack on Kryvyi Rih increased to 38 people - Interior Minister

19:14 05.03.2024
DTEK restores power supply to 426,000 customers in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions, Kyiv city in Feb

DTEK restores power supply to 426,000 customers in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions, Kyiv city in Feb

12:33 02.03.2024
Death toll in Odesa increases to three people – local authorities

Death toll in Odesa increases to three people – local authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy’s family income in 2023 amounts to UAH 12.4 mln

Emergency shutdown schedules also being introduced in Sumy, Poltava and Donetsk regions

Centrenergo's Zmiyivska TPP completely destroyed by Russia's attacks

Zelenskyy agrees on Danilov's candidacy for post of new ambassador to Moldova

Zelenskyy tasks heads of SBU, Communications Service, Digital Ministry, NSDC Secretary to collect analytics on operation of online casinos, propose solution next week

LATEST

Zelenskyy’s family income in 2023 amounts to UAH 12.4 mln

Emergency shutdown schedules also being introduced in Sumy, Poltava and Donetsk regions

Centrenergo's Zmiyivska TPP completely destroyed by Russia's attacks

Zelenskyy agrees on Danilov's candidacy for post of new ambassador to Moldova

Zelenskyy tasks heads of SBU, Communications Service, Digital Ministry, NSDC Secretary to collect analytics on operation of online casinos, propose solution next week

AFU attack 12 places of invaders’ concentration over day

Iryna Mudra, Olena Kovalska appointed dpty heads of President’s Office

Belgium allocates EUR 100 mln to Ukraine for F-16 aircraft maintenance

Kuleba: We’d like Indian companies to take part in Ukraine’s recovery

Russians install more than 2,000 of their communication towers in occupied territories of Ukraine – Defense Intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD