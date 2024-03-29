Klymenko: Ten regions of Ukraine attacked overnight, six people seek medical help, incl. child

Russian occupiers attacked ten regions of Ukraine last night and in the morning, as of this morning six casualties were recorded, including a child, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said.

"The enemy attacked energy infrastructure, civilian facilities, and private homes with missiles and drones. In total, ten regions were under attack. Six people sought medical help immediately after the attacks, including a child," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday morning following the results night attack by Russian troops.

According to Klymenko, about ten private houses were destroyed, and dozens more were damaged.

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs, more than 150 rescuers and 35 specialized vehicles of the State Emergency Service were involved in eliminating the consequences of the night and morning strikes of the Russian Federation. "At these moments, rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of Russian strikes, investigators are recording crimes, our psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police have been working with the victims since the night," Klymenko added.

"Anyone who needs help can contact the Invincibility Points based on the State Emergency Service and the National Police," the Minister of Internal Affairs wrote.