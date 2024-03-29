Facts

10:52 29.03.2024

Klymenko: Ten regions of Ukraine attacked overnight, six people seek medical help, incl. child

1 min read
Klymenko: Ten regions of Ukraine attacked overnight, six people seek medical help, incl. child

Russian occupiers attacked ten regions of Ukraine last night and in the morning, as of this morning six casualties were recorded, including a child, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said.

"The enemy attacked energy infrastructure, civilian facilities, and private homes with missiles and drones. In total, ten regions were under attack. Six people sought medical help immediately after the attacks, including a child," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday morning following the results night attack by Russian troops.

According to Klymenko, about ten private houses were destroyed, and dozens more were damaged.

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs, more than 150 rescuers and 35 specialized vehicles of the State Emergency Service were involved in eliminating the consequences of the night and morning strikes of the Russian Federation. "At these moments, rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of Russian strikes, investigators are recording crimes, our psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police have been working with the victims since the night," Klymenko added.

"Anyone who needs help can contact the Invincibility Points based on the State Emergency Service and the National Police," the Minister of Internal Affairs wrote.

Tags: #attack

MORE ABOUT

11:58 23.03.2024
Terrorist attack in Moscow planned, deliberate provocation of Russian special services – Intelligence Agency

Terrorist attack in Moscow planned, deliberate provocation of Russian special services – Intelligence Agency

20:13 21.03.2024
Sixty-nine private houses damaged as result of missile attack in Kyiv region – region’s head

Sixty-nine private houses damaged as result of missile attack in Kyiv region – region’s head

19:39 15.03.2024
Death toll as result of missile attack on Odesa rises to 20 people

Death toll as result of missile attack on Odesa rises to 20 people

18:53 14.03.2024
Six people, incl. children, injured as Russia attacks Nikopol by heavy artillery, kamikaze drones

Six people, incl. children, injured as Russia attacks Nikopol by heavy artillery, kamikaze drones

09:26 14.03.2024
Morning enemy strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 missile – local authorities

Morning enemy strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 missile – local authorities

14:44 13.03.2024
Russia’s military facility attacked in Novoshakhtinsk – GUR

Russia’s military facility attacked in Novoshakhtinsk – GUR

19:53 12.03.2024
Two people killed in Kryvyi Rih due to Russian attack, with injured reported

Two people killed in Kryvyi Rih due to Russian attack, with injured reported

16:07 07.03.2024
Russians fire at Sumy, civilian infrastructure damaged

Russians fire at Sumy, civilian infrastructure damaged

19:04 06.03.2024
European Commission's President condemns attack on Odesa during Zelenskyy, Greek PM's visit

European Commission's President condemns attack on Odesa during Zelenskyy, Greek PM's visit

15:44 02.03.2024
Fifth dead person found by rescuers in Odesa – Emergency Service

Fifth dead person found by rescuers in Odesa – Emergency Service

AD

HOT NEWS

Syrsky about need to 'mobilize 500,000': After audit, this figure significantly reduced

As result of Russian attack, energy infrastructure in six regions damaged – Shmyhal

Ukraine's army liquidates 820 invaders in one day – General Staff

Air defense destroys 84 air targets overnight: 58 strike drones, 26 missiles – Air Force Commander

At night, Russia attacks energy facilities, thermal and hydroelectric power plants damaged – Ukrenergo

LATEST

Some 2,100 cultural institutions remain in temporarily occupied territories since 2022

Syrsky about need to 'mobilize 500,000': After audit, this figure significantly reduced

Ukraine signs agreement with United States on state debt payments deferral

During Russian attack on Naftogaz facilities on Friday, no casualties or serious damage - Chernyshov

As result of Russian attack, energy infrastructure in six regions damaged – Shmyhal

Ukraine's army liquidates 820 invaders in one day – General Staff

Air defense destroys 84 air targets overnight: 58 strike drones, 26 missiles – Air Force Commander

At night, Russia attacks energy facilities, thermal and hydroelectric power plants damaged – Ukrenergo

Syrsky discusses AFU’s needs, strategic issues with chief of US Joint Staff Committee Brown

Ukrainian aviation attacks 14 places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

AD
AD
AD
AD