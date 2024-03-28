Zelenskyy introduces new head of Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivaschenko

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced the new head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivaschenko, to the staff of the Foreign Intelligence Service. The decree on his appointment was issued on Tuesday.

"He is a professional person, he perfectly understands intelligence activities and our main state goal right now. And now, in conditions of objectively limited resources, we must find opportunities and use them correctly so that Ukraine can destroy the occupier, protect people, liberate its territory and constantly strengthen our ties with the world and not only with Ukraine's traditional partners in Europe and North America, but also in all other parts of the world," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "Ukraine's presence in the world must become global so that Ukraine's potential is maximized. Firstly, Ukrainian intelligence must work everywhere in the world where our interests already exist and may be. Secondly, everywhere in the world where Putin's system is trying to win something for itself, Ukraine must win. Thirdly, you must significantly expand our presence in those parts of the world where key global forces are competing."

"Ukraine always needs its own role in such competition and its influence on it. The service should concentrate on obtaining documentary materials. I need, first of all, high-quality information, a high-quality vision of the intentions that different subjects of global and regional relations have. And a vision of opportunities for Ukraine," Zelenskyy emphasized.

"During a war, there are things that are completely non-public, which the service must provide promptly and efficiently. It is precisely this potential in terms of the influence of undercover work and, in fact, the military activities of Ukraine that I expect from you, and it is for this reason that the Foreign Intelligence Service was headed by a combat general," the president said.

He also thanked Oleksandr Lytvynenko for his work. "I am confident that Lytvtnenko will now combine his intelligence experience with the potential of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.