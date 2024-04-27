Ukrainian air defense destroys 21 of 34 enemy missiles – Ukrainian Air Forces

Last night the air defense forces destroyed 21 of 34 missiles, including six Kalibr cruise missiles, fired by the Russian occupation forces to attack Ukraine, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Forces, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk has said.

"On the night of April 27, 2024, the Russian occupiers inflicted a combined strike on Ukraine using missiles of various types. The enemy launched 34 air-launched, ground- and sea-based missiles: nine Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles fired by Tu-95MS strategic bombers (from the Saratov region, Russia), nine Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles (from the Belgorod region, Russia, and the Sea of Azov waters), two S-300 surface-to-air missiles (from the Belgorod region, Russia), two Iskander-K cruise missiles (from Crimea), four Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched by MiG-31K aircraft (from the Ryazan and Tambov regions, Russia), eight Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea waters," he said on the Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

"Twenty-one aerial targets were destroyed by the air defense: six Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, eight Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles, one Iskander-K cruise missile, six Kalibr cruise missile," Oleschuk said.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Forces, mobile fire crews, and electronic warfare means of the Ukrainian defense forces were used to repel the air attack.