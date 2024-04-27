MEP von Cramon: Ukraine should include opposition in decision-making process at executive level

Member of the European Parliament Viola von Cramon (Germany, Green Group/European Free Alliance) says Ukraine should include opposition representatives in the decision-making process at the executive level.

In an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency, she said it is impossible to hold presidential elections in Ukraine amid the war waged by Russia. In this regard the MEP said she is in favor of including opposition representatives in Ukrainian executive authorities.

"Yes, this is what I think is needed. But I think we should have put this precondition at the very beginning… You saw how [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu from the very beginning, 24 hours after the attack created a war cabinet. He made sure he included everyone to speak with one voice and one could have expected the same from Ukraine," she said.

At the same time, the MEP did not rule out the fact that such a condition could be voiced when providing further financial assistance.

"But I would say this could be demanded by the United States, the EU, Germany, and other donors. I think to make sure that everyone in the political arena gets the same attention, gets the same access, and the same financial overview. So, they know what kind of money goes in and out, and why are certain decisions being taken. I would be in favour of including opposition much more in the decision-making process at the executive level," she said.

The agency's interlocutor also said that at the moment she does not see the possibility of holding elections in Ukraine and assumed a possibility of holding a discussion on local elections on the government-controlled territories.

"Also, the Constitution does not allow elections to be held during war. But perhaps it would be possible to discuss or think about local elections in those territories, in those regions that are not occupied. But I'm not sure if there is a debate, and it's not for me, as a European, to talk about it," von Cramon said.

The MEP also commented on cases when members of the Verkhovna Rada were not allowed to go for business trips abroad.

"Yes, we are very much aware. We are fighting for the rights of my colleagues. This is not OK. But it's not only the opposition. Interestingly enough after one of the votes also those people who did not vote in favour of a certain law were faced with the same treatment. So, it's not just about opposition. It's really used as a political instrument against those MPs who did not follow the presidential line, and that is a problem," she said.

She also said that Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk "doesn't decide on anything," adding that "a general secretary [of the Verkhovna Rada Viacheslav Shtuchny] who is appointed by the presidential office, who makes all the decisions, earns a lot of money – EUR 13,000, and does not have to disclose his assets and his valuables. That is what really worries me."

The MEP also said the Verkhovna Rada should again allow journalists to cover its work.

"I think it would be fair to keep the door [of the parliament] open and to give room for journalists who have an interest to reporting directly from the debate, to get the little bit of the spirit, the dynamic of the debates but as I said I don't think it's up to me to comment on that," she said.

At the same time, von Cramon is convinced that the press in Ukraine is "free, but there are some restrictions and, of course, a lot of subcensorship."

"It's more like you're thinking, 'If I publish this, if I criticize this, it might end up in Putin's hands or help Putin discredit Ukraine,' and of course that's not in the best interests of most journalists. But I would not say that there is some, let's say, a red line that cannot be crossed," she said.

The European parliamentarian also said "there is a tendency in the presidential office not to give the floor to the opposition or critics."

"With this marathon [United News telethon], they actually included all journalists and made sure that the pluralism of the media landscape practically disappeared. This unity does not reflect the diversity of the political landscape, and this can be criticized. I criticize this. But I would not say that there is no free and objective media," she said.