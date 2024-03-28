Facts

13:50 28.03.2024

Blockade of trucks in both directions at Uhryniv-Dołhobyczow BCP tentatively lifted until April 2

1 min read
Blockade of trucks in both directions at Uhryniv-Dołhobyczow BCP tentatively lifted until April 2

The blocking of truck traffic in both directions at the Uhryniv-Dołhobyczow border crossing point (BCP) on the border with Poland has temporarily ended, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service reported.

"According to information from Polish colleagues, on the territory of Poland in front of the Uhryniv-Dołhobyczow BCP, freight transport is passed as usual," the State Border Guard Service said in a report on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

A total of 120 trucks are waiting to cross the border here. "At the same time, the Polish party reported that the rhythmic passage of heavy trucks will tentatively last until April 2. We ask drivers and carriers to take the information into account," the service said.

Tags: #border_guards

MORE ABOUT

16:36 07.09.2023
Blinken meets with Ukrainian border guards, MRAP armored vehicles passed to border guards, police

Blinken meets with Ukrainian border guards, MRAP armored vehicles passed to border guards, police

15:53 02.03.2023
Border Guard Service about 'Ukrainian SRG' in Russia: Terrorist country immediately trying to groundlessly accuse Ukraine

Border Guard Service about 'Ukrainian SRG' in Russia: Terrorist country immediately trying to groundlessly accuse Ukraine

10:02 27.03.2022
U.S. to provide additional $100 mln to Ukrainian border guards, police on front lines – Blinken

U.S. to provide additional $100 mln to Ukrainian border guards, police on front lines – Blinken

14:22 20.03.2022
Border guards expose persons throwing valuable gadgets with beacons at AFU positions in Mariupol to correct enemy fire – State Border Guard Service

Border guards expose persons throwing valuable gadgets with beacons at AFU positions in Mariupol to correct enemy fire – State Border Guard Service

14:46 07.10.2021
Border Guard Service investigating circumstances of Saakashvili's departure from Ukraine

Border Guard Service investigating circumstances of Saakashvili's departure from Ukraine

12:49 16.09.2021
Transit through Ukraine within 48 hours to be possible without self-isolation, testing from Sept 20

Transit through Ukraine within 48 hours to be possible without self-isolation, testing from Sept 20

15:25 29.07.2021
Ukrainian border guards in Cossack Mace 2021 exercise work out restoration of control over border with support of Ukraine's Armed Forces, NATO partners

Ukrainian border guards in Cossack Mace 2021 exercise work out restoration of control over border with support of Ukraine's Armed Forces, NATO partners

16:13 03.07.2021
Fishing vessel towed by Ukrainian sea guard boat, crew not injured – border guard service

Fishing vessel towed by Ukrainian sea guard boat, crew not injured – border guard service

16:27 03.04.2021
Border guards to take part in Ukrainian-British Cossack Mace 2021 exercise in summer

Border guards to take part in Ukrainian-British Cossack Mace 2021 exercise in summer

15:37 25.12.2020
Ukrainian border guards successfully complete drills according to NATO standards

Ukrainian border guards successfully complete drills according to NATO standards

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses with delegation of European Parliament's Renew Europe group military assistance, European integration of Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Speaker of House of Reps Johnson

Zelenskyy, Chairman of French National Assembly discuss cooperation in defense sector

Ukraine needs help as Russian offensive looming – Zelenskyy

Trade should be mutually beneficial for farmers in Poland and Ukraine - joint statement by Shmyhal and Tusk

LATEST

Syrsky discusses AFU’s needs, strategic issues with chief of US Joint Staff Committee Brown

Ukrainian aviation attacks 14 places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

Kuleba: Russia's veto on extension of mandate of UN panel of experts, monitoring compliance with sanctions against DPRK, is actually admission of guilt

G7 ambassadors following selection of new leadership of High Qualifications Commission of Judges

Zelenskyy discusses with delegation of European Parliament's Renew Europe group military assistance, European integration of Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Speaker of House of Reps Johnson

Ukraine's five-step plan to unblock border with Poland has positive trend – Shmyhal

Zelenskyy, Chairman of French National Assembly discuss cooperation in defense sector

Only 3% of missiles, drones, guided bombs fired by Russia at Ukraine hit military targets – Umerov

Ukrnafta begins drilling new well in western Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD