Blockade of trucks in both directions at Uhryniv-Dołhobyczow BCP tentatively lifted until April 2

The blocking of truck traffic in both directions at the Uhryniv-Dołhobyczow border crossing point (BCP) on the border with Poland has temporarily ended, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service reported.

"According to information from Polish colleagues, on the territory of Poland in front of the Uhryniv-Dołhobyczow BCP, freight transport is passed as usual," the State Border Guard Service said in a report on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

A total of 120 trucks are waiting to cross the border here. "At the same time, the Polish party reported that the rhythmic passage of heavy trucks will tentatively last until April 2. We ask drivers and carriers to take the information into account," the service said.