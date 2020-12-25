Ukrainian border guards successfully complete drills according to NATO standards

Ukrainian border guards have demonstrated the coherence of units and the ability to perform assigned tasks according to NATO standards during exercises held at the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security of the National Academy of Land Forces named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachny.

According to the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the soldiers of the ShKVAL rapid response commandant's office completed their training under the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine (JMTG-U) program.

The final stage of brigade tactical exercises took place from December 22 to December 25.

"According to the terms of the exercises, the border commandant's office of rapid response performed tasks in two stages. At the first stage, the soldiers of the border commandant's office provided protection for the rear area of the brigade and performed tasks at the borders of military obstacles. At the second stage, they guarded the rear area of the brigade and provided cover for the state border," the message reads.

The final stage was the acceptance of the state border of Ukraine from the brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the operational subordination of the company-tactical group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The instructors of JMTG-U and the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security assessed the border unit as 'ready' to perform tasks as intended," the State Border Guard Service noted.