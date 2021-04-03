Facts

16:27 03.04.2021

Border guards to take part in Ukrainian-British Cossack Mace 2021 exercise in summer

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in the summer of 2021 will take part in the Ukrainian-British Cossack Mace 2021 exercises, which are planned to be held at one of the training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Cossack Mace 2021 should improve compatibility between the U.K. and Ukrainian troops.

Thus, within the framework of this international project, joint planning and execution of battalion-tactical-level operations is envisaged. The training will improve the coherence of Ukrainian and NATO troops during defensive and offensive operations.

"From March 29 to April 2, border guards took part in the main conference on planning the exercises, which was held on the basis of the joint training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the press service said.

Also, the exercises will allow implementing the best practices of conducting operations, taking into account the experience that the Ukrainian Armed Forces received during the JFO (ATO).

