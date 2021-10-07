Facts

Border Guard Service investigating circumstances of Saakashvili's departure from Ukraine

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine is conducting an official check of the situation with the departure of a citizen of Ukraine, former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili from Ukraine, spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko said.

"In the situation with the citizen of Ukraine Mikheil Saakashvili, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine is really carrying out an official check. The circumstances of his departure from Ukraine and the fact of crossing the state border are being investigated. All information is being checked in detail how he left Ukraine," Demchenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

According to him, at present, a number of officials of the Southern Regional Directorate have been suspended from their duties for the time of investigation and conclusions.

"Whether there is information in the database about crossing the border, I cannot say, as this is personal information about a person," the spokesperson said.

