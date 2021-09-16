Facts

12:49 16.09.2021

Transit through Ukraine within 48 hours to be possible without self-isolation, testing from Sept 20

2 min read
From September 20, transit through Ukraine within 48 hours will be possible without self-isolation, installation of the application "Vdoma" and testing, according to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Thus, in order to prevent the spread of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in Ukraine, the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of September 13, 2021 No. 954 amended the resolution of December 9, 2020, No.1236.

"Foreigners and stateless persons who enter Ukraine for transit and have documents confirming departure from the country within 48 hours, are released from self-isolation, installation of the application 'Vdoma' and testing in Ukraine," a statement on the Facebook page of the State Border Guard Service said on Wednesday.

The agency reported that the need to have an insurance policy (certificate) issued by an insurance company registered in Ukraine, covering the costs of treatment COVID-19, observation, and is valid for the entire period of stay in Ukraine, remains unchanged for all foreign citizens and holders of a residence permit, regardless of the country of arrival to enter Ukraine.

All foreign citizens, holders of a residence permit, as well as stateless persons must have one of these documents upon arrival in Ukraine.

In particular, a document confirming the receipt of one or more doses of the vaccine against COVID-19, included by WHO in the list of permitted for use in emergencies; or a foreign COVID certificate confirming vaccination against COVID-19 with vaccines that are included by WHO in the list of permitted for use in emergencies, a negative result of testing for COVID-19 by PCR or recovery of a person from COVID-19; or a negative PCR test or rapid test for SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus antigen performed no more than 72 hours before entry.

Certificates of testing and vaccination are not required for children under 12 years of age.

"Foreign citizens over the age of 18 who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus and cross the state border for entry must have a negative test result and install a mobile application 'Vdoma' egardless of the length of stay in Ukraine," the State Border Guard Service said.

Self-isolation is not used if PCR testing or rapid antigen testing is performed within 72 hours of entry and a negative result is obtained.

The decision comes into force on September 20, 2021.

Interfax-Ukraine
