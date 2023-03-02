Border Guard Service about 'Ukrainian SRG' in Russia: Terrorist country immediately trying to groundlessly accuse Ukraine

Spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko has said that he had no information about an incident with an allegedly "Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG)" entering the territory of Russia, however, he said that the terrorist country was immediately trying to groundlessly accuse Ukraine.

"As for the information that has been spread by the Russian public news channels about some 'Ukrainian SRG' on the territory of Russia, I can say that Ukraine is not an aggressor. Our main task is defense and protection against the occupier country. I do not know anything about what might have happened on the territory of Russia and what they are claiming, but the terrorist country is immediately trying to groundlessly accuse Ukraine of everything," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

"The situation on Ukraine's border with the aggressor is fully controlled, although the atmosphere is rather tough, which is connected first of all with daily shelling attacks from the territory of Russia. The enemy shells both the borderline and the neighboring districts from artillery, small arms, and aviation," Demchenko said.

He also stressed that Ukrainian soldiers guard the entire state border and carry our tasks to prevent an invasion and any enemy provocations.