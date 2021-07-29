Ukrainian border guards in Cossack Mace 2021 exercise work out restoration of control over border with support of Ukraine's Armed Forces, NATO partners

Servicemen of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, with the support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO partners, took part in the Cossack Mace 2021 exercise, which took place at the Shyroky Lan training ground.

"Over the course of two weeks, the border guards learned how to act and interact with their swore brothers in the Ground Forces and with partners from the armies of the North Atlantic Alliance countries. The exercises were held according to NATO standards, taking into account the experience of our military formations gained during the ATO/JFO. The training of the participants was carried out by the instructors of the UNIFIER mission and the 235th inter-service training center for military units and subdivisions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said.

During the exercises, the actions of the units in the defense and in the offensive were worked out. The officers drills algorithms for making military decisions in accordance with NATO standards, the mutually compatible work of multinational headquarters.

Among other things, during Cossack Mace 2021, border guards trained to identify saboteurs, defend the state border, as well as restore control over a section of the border, which, with the support of the Armed Forces and partners, was recaptured from a mock enemy.

Colleagues from Great Britain, Canada, Sweden, the United States, representatives of the ORBITAL Operation and the UNIFIER military training mission took part in the exercises with Ukrainian military personnel. Together with the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the soldiers of the border commandant's office of rapid response of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky detachment took part in the exercises.