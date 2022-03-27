U.S. to provide additional $100 mln to Ukrainian border guards, police on front lines – Blinken

The United States will provide additional $100 million to ensure the safety of the civilian population, including armored vehicles and equipment for Ukraine's border guards and police, who are fighting on the front lines, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"The U.S. will provide an additional $100 million in civilian security assistance, including armored vehicles and equipment to the Ukrainian State Border Guards and National Police, who are on the front lines rescuing victims and protecting civilians from Putin's brutal assault," Blinken said on Twitter on Saturday.