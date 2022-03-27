Facts

10:02 27.03.2022

U.S. to provide additional $100 mln to Ukrainian border guards, police on front lines – Blinken

1 min read
U.S. to provide additional $100 mln to Ukrainian border guards, police on front lines – Blinken

The United States will provide additional $100 million to ensure the safety of the civilian population, including armored vehicles and equipment for Ukraine's border guards and police, who are fighting on the front lines, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"The U.S. will provide an additional $100 million in civilian security assistance, including armored vehicles and equipment to the Ukrainian State Border Guards and National Police, who are on the front lines rescuing victims and protecting civilians from Putin's brutal assault," Blinken said on Twitter on Saturday.

Tags: #help #usa #police #border_guards #blinken
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:55 29.03.2022
USA plans to allocate $682 mln to Ukraine for 2023 – draft budget

USA plans to allocate $682 mln to Ukraine for 2023 – draft budget

19:52 28.03.2022
Draft US budget 2023 provides $6.9 bln in aid to Ukraine, NATO, Europe – TV

Draft US budget 2023 provides $6.9 bln in aid to Ukraine, NATO, Europe – TV

20:44 26.03.2022
Ukraine hands over updated needs of Ukrainian army to USA – Reznikov

Ukraine hands over updated needs of Ukrainian army to USA – Reznikov

16:42 26.03.2022
Blinken: USA pledges continued support to meet Ukraine's humanitarian, security, economic needs

Blinken: USA pledges continued support to meet Ukraine's humanitarian, security, economic needs

14:59 26.03.2022
Over past day, invaders fire at 4 settlements of Luhansk region, there are dead, wounded - police

Over past day, invaders fire at 4 settlements of Luhansk region, there are dead, wounded - police

12:43 26.03.2022
Kuleba, Reznikov meet with Blinken, Austin in Warsaw

Kuleba, Reznikov meet with Blinken, Austin in Warsaw

21:05 24.03.2022
USA would respond if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine – Biden

USA would respond if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine – Biden

20:14 24.03.2022
Biden: U.S. ready to accept 100,000 refugees from Ukraine

Biden: U.S. ready to accept 100,000 refugees from Ukraine

15:29 23.03.2022
NATO summit may agree on additional military assistance to Ukraine - Stoltenberg

NATO summit may agree on additional military assistance to Ukraine - Stoltenberg

22:00 22.03.2022
Pentagon believes that AFU are able to restore control over territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia - CNN

Pentagon believes that AFU are able to restore control over territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia - CNN

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Treaty on Ukraine's security guarantees should be approved at referendum - Podoliak

Security guarantees to allow Ukraine fixing status of permanent neutrality – Oleksandr Chaly

Ukraine proposes to sign intl treaty on security guarantees

Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service

People who make decisions in Russia think they will get away with it – Zelensky

LATEST

Turkish FM announces rapprochement of Russia-Ukraine positions, expects discussion of complicated topics by FMs

EU follows G7 in rejecting Russian demands that gas be paid for in rubles – European Commission

USA prepares new sanctions against Russia to target Russian warfare capabilities – US Treasury

Ukraine truce not enough for Britain to lift sanctions – Johnson

Russian aggression against Ukraine should accelerate green transformation of economy – Zelensky

Zelensky offers Denmark to help Mykolaiv after war

Moscow decides to drastically reduce military activity near Kyiv, Chernihiv after talks in Istanbul

Treaty on Ukraine's security guarantees should be approved at referendum - Podoliak

Security guarantees to allow Ukraine fixing status of permanent neutrality – Oleksandr Chaly

Ukraine proposes to sign intl treaty on security guarantees

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD