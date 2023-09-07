Facts

16:36 07.09.2023

Blinken meets with Ukrainian border guards, MRAP armored vehicles passed to border guards, police

1 min read

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian border guards on Thursday, first American MRAP armored vehicles were handed over to the Ukrainian Border Guard Service and police.

"Visited border guards to see how they continue to protect Ukraine's territory and people. We are providing $300 million in new funding to Ukraine's law enforcement sector to continue this important work. The United States remains united with Ukraine," he said on X social network (formerly Twitter).

In turn, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink posted a joint photo with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and said that today, the first U.S.-provided Mine Resistant Ambush Protection (MRAP) vehicles were handed over to Ukraine's border guards and police.

"The United States will give 190 MRAPs to enable Ukraine's brave law enforcement officers to protect civilians — especially those near the frontlines," she said on X social network.

