19:26 26.03.2024

Danilov to be promoted to another direction

Former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov will be transferred to another direction, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening video message.

"Today we continued to reboot the management system of our state. There are personnel changes. I am grateful to Oleksiy Danilov for his work as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. He is being promoted to another direction - more on that later," Zelenskyy said.

The president also said that newly appointed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Lytvynenko will combine his experience in leading the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine with the tasks facing the National Security and Defense Council.

"In general, I expect the strengthening of the strategic capabilities of our state to predict and influence the processes on which the national security of our state depends. The strengthening of Ukraine and the renewal of our state system in all directions will continue," the president concluded.

Earlier, the president signed decrees dismissing Oleksiy Danilov from the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and appointing Oleksandr Lytvynenko, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, to this position. The president also appointed Oleh Ivaschenko as new head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

