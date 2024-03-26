When creating aggression tribunal, it’s important to avoid speculation ‘tribunal of Ukraine against Russia’ – Prosecutor General

More than 40 Core Group countries are working on a legal model of the tribunal for the crime of aggression, it is important to avoid speculation that it will be a "tribunal of Ukraine against the Russian Federation," Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering the question of whether the tribunal's option would be a compromise, since a decision on its legal model is expected this year, the Prosecutor General said: "Try to nderstand that decisions and answers are not always made quickly. Currently, more than 40 Core Group countries are working on the legal model of the tribunal. And it's too early to say exactly what this model will be."

At the same time, he recalled that in the spring of 2022 there was a question of the possibility of creating a tribunal for aggression as such. "It is very important to appreciate progress and achievements. It took us six months in 2022 just to convince our partners of the need for this tribunal," he said.

Kostin also expressed confidence that the tribunal is needed only when it can achieve its goal – to bring to justice the highest military and political leadership of the aggressor country.

"The second important element is that the tribunal should be international in nature in order to avoid speculation that it is a tribunal of Ukraine against the Russian Federation," he wrote.

According to the Prosecutor General, the crime of aggression has never been investigated since the Nuremberg Tribunal. "The Tribunals have since focused on war crimes, crimes against humanity, and crimes of genocide. But no one even tried to investigate the crime of aggression," Kostin explained.

He added that the model of the aggression tribunal can then be used in any country in the world if the same situation arises. "International partners are helping us because they understand this well," he concluded.