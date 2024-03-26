Facts

13:16 26.03.2024

When creating aggression tribunal, it’s important to avoid speculation ‘tribunal of Ukraine against Russia’ – Prosecutor General

2 min read
When creating aggression tribunal, it’s important to avoid speculation ‘tribunal of Ukraine against Russia’ – Prosecutor General

More than 40 Core Group countries are working on a legal model of the tribunal for the crime of aggression, it is important to avoid speculation that it will be a "tribunal of Ukraine against the Russian Federation," Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering the question of whether the tribunal's option would be a compromise, since a decision on its legal model is expected this year, the Prosecutor General said: "Try to nderstand that decisions and answers are not always made quickly. Currently, more than 40 Core Group countries are working on the legal model of the tribunal. And it's too early to say exactly what this model will be."

At the same time, he recalled that in the spring of 2022 there was a question of the possibility of creating a tribunal for aggression as such. "It is very important to appreciate progress and achievements. It took us six months in 2022 just to convince our partners of the need for this tribunal," he said.

Kostin also expressed confidence that the tribunal is needed only when it can achieve its goal – to bring to justice the highest military and political leadership of the aggressor country.

"The second important element is that the tribunal should be international in nature in order to avoid speculation that it is a tribunal of Ukraine against the Russian Federation," he wrote.

According to the Prosecutor General, the crime of aggression has never been investigated since the Nuremberg Tribunal. "The Tribunals have since focused on war crimes, crimes against humanity, and crimes of genocide. But no one even tried to investigate the crime of aggression," Kostin explained.

He added that the model of the aggression tribunal can then be used in any country in the world if the same situation arises. "International partners are helping us because they understand this well," he concluded.

Tags: #prosecutor_general

MORE ABOUT

13:55 26.03.2024
Prosecutor General to intl partners: Ukraine's support on path to justice should be constant since this is job for years and decades

Prosecutor General to intl partners: Ukraine's support on path to justice should be constant since this is job for years and decades

12:49 26.03.2024
There’re more than 10,000 civilian hostages in Russian captivity, 5,600 Ukrainians, who suffered from torture by occupiers, documented – Prosecutor General

There’re more than 10,000 civilian hostages in Russian captivity, 5,600 Ukrainians, who suffered from torture by occupiers, documented – Prosecutor General

12:45 26.03.2024
Prosecutor General: Russian citizenship of deported Ukrainian children has no legal force, intl mechanism for their return needed

Prosecutor General: Russian citizenship of deported Ukrainian children has no legal force, intl mechanism for their return needed

12:18 26.03.2024
Russia’s top military leadership, who received arrest warrants from ICC, also suspected in our proceedings – Prosecutor General

Russia’s top military leadership, who received arrest warrants from ICC, also suspected in our proceedings – Prosecutor General

13:33 07.03.2024
Some EU countries do not extradite terrorism, corruption suspects to Ukraine, but can check safety of their detention here - Prosecutor General

Some EU countries do not extradite terrorism, corruption suspects to Ukraine, but can check safety of their detention here - Prosecutor General

20:45 17.01.2024
PGO, IOM Ukraine Mission sign Cooperation Agreement

PGO, IOM Ukraine Mission sign Cooperation Agreement

20:05 03.01.2024
Prosecutor General on enemy strike on Hroza: Working to identify perpetrators, Russian officers who gave criminal order

Prosecutor General on enemy strike on Hroza: Working to identify perpetrators, Russian officers who gave criminal order

18:32 06.12.2023
Prosecutor General: Reckoning Project hands over to Ukrainian prosecutors more than 250 testimonies of victims, witnesses of Russia’s war crimes

Prosecutor General: Reckoning Project hands over to Ukrainian prosecutors more than 250 testimonies of victims, witnesses of Russia’s war crimes

10:25 27.09.2023
Prosecutor General Kostin: 105,000 Russian war crimes cases registered

Prosecutor General Kostin: 105,000 Russian war crimes cases registered

13:59 11.09.2023
Prosecutor General: Council of Europe experience to be invaluable in return of deported Ukrainian children, release of civilians from captivity

Prosecutor General: Council of Europe experience to be invaluable in return of deported Ukrainian children, release of civilians from captivity

AD

HOT NEWS

Prosecutor General to intl partners: Ukraine's support on path to justice should be constant since this is job for years and decades

There’re more than 10,000 civilian hostages in Russian captivity, 5,600 Ukrainians, who suffered from torture by occupiers, documented – Prosecutor General

Prosecutor General: Russian citizenship of deported Ukrainian children has no legal force, intl mechanism for their return needed

AFU eliminate 770 invaders, 27 artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

AFU successfully attacks Konstantin Olshansky by Neptune

LATEST

AFU eliminate 770 invaders, 27 artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

AFU successfully attacks Konstantin Olshansky by Neptune

Air defense eliminates 12 attack UAVs out of 12 overnight - Air Forces

Zelenskyy takes part in iftar with Muslim servicemen

SBU head: We have potential to completely destroy Crimean Bridge, but invaders not using it now to supply weapons

Zelenskyy: If Putin is gone, request for violence and terror will disappear with him since this is his request

Kuleba talks with Borrell, calls for early delivery to Ukraine of additional Patriot, other air defense systems capable of shooting down ballistics

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas

Russians launch four missile, 56 air strikes on territory of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Iceland to allocate about EUR two mln for Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD