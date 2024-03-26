There’re more than 10,000 civilian hostages in Russian captivity, 5,600 Ukrainians, who suffered from torture by occupiers, documented – Prosecutor General

More than 10,000 peaceful Ukrainians are being held by the enemy in the occupied territories and in the Russian Federation, 5,600 Ukrainians who suffered from torture by the occupiers have been identified in criminal proceedings, the real figure is much higher, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin notes.

"There are different numbers. We estimate tens of thousands, more than 10,000 for sure. We are talking only about those who were forcibly resettled, and not about those who made such a decision at their own discretion," Kostin said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering a question about the number of civilian hostages held by the enemy.

As for the creation of a register of civilian prisoners, according to Kostin, such work is being carried out at the government level.

"It is important that we have reached the international level in this matter – the first meeting of an international platform similar to the one dealing with the return of our children was held," the Prosecutor General stressed.

According to Kostin, a resolution of the UN General Assembly on this issue would be very important, "so that we can apply other elements of communication and pressure on the aggressor country to release our civilians and return to Ukraine."

The Prosecutor General added that, for their part, prosecutors, together with law enforcement agencies, bring to justice those responsible for the deportation of civilians and their illegal detention in the temporarily occupied territory and the territory of the aggressor country.

Answering the question of whether it is possible to establish at least approximately the ratio of those who voluntarily moved to the land of the occupier, and who are now in prisons under duress, the Prosecutor General said: "When we talk about the occupied territories, it is inappropriate to use the word "voluntarily." Some are forced to leave because of the shelling, others are promised financial assistance and illusory security. But any actions committed under duress are not voluntary. For some, the only way to return to Ukraine is to get out through Russia - there are many such cases."

Speaking about the number of victims of torture and inhuman treatment, Kostin said that 5,600 Ukrainians who suffered from this type of war crime of the Russian Federation were found in criminal proceedings alone.

"However, the full figures may be much higher, since we do not have reliable information from the occupied territories," he added.

According to the Prosecutor General, to date, the functioning of 164 torture and other places of forced detention in the territories that were under occupation has been documented.