Facts

12:49 26.03.2024

There’re more than 10,000 civilian hostages in Russian captivity, 5,600 Ukrainians, who suffered from torture by occupiers, documented – Prosecutor General

3 min read
There’re more than 10,000 civilian hostages in Russian captivity, 5,600 Ukrainians, who suffered from torture by occupiers, documented – Prosecutor General

More than 10,000 peaceful Ukrainians are being held by the enemy in the occupied territories and in the Russian Federation, 5,600 Ukrainians who suffered from torture by the occupiers have been identified in criminal proceedings, the real figure is much higher, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin notes.

"There are different numbers. We estimate tens of thousands, more than 10,000 for sure. We are talking only about those who were forcibly resettled, and not about those who made such a decision at their own discretion," Kostin said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering a question about the number of civilian hostages held by the enemy.

As for the creation of a register of civilian prisoners, according to Kostin, such work is being carried out at the government level.

"It is important that we have reached the international level in this matter – the first meeting of an international platform similar to the one dealing with the return of our children was held," the Prosecutor General stressed.

According to Kostin, a resolution of the UN General Assembly on this issue would be very important, "so that we can apply other elements of communication and pressure on the aggressor country to release our civilians and return to Ukraine."

The Prosecutor General added that, for their part, prosecutors, together with law enforcement agencies, bring to justice those responsible for the deportation of civilians and their illegal detention in the temporarily occupied territory and the territory of the aggressor country.

Answering the question of whether it is possible to establish at least approximately the ratio of those who voluntarily moved to the land of the occupier, and who are now in prisons under duress, the Prosecutor General said: "When we talk about the occupied territories, it is inappropriate to use the word "voluntarily." Some are forced to leave because of the shelling, others are promised financial assistance and illusory security. But any actions committed under duress are not voluntary. For some, the only way to return to Ukraine is to get out through Russia - there are many such cases."

Speaking about the number of victims of torture and inhuman treatment, Kostin said that 5,600 Ukrainians who suffered from this type of war crime of the Russian Federation were found in criminal proceedings alone.

"However, the full figures may be much higher, since we do not have reliable information from the occupied territories," he added.

According to the Prosecutor General, to date, the functioning of 164 torture and other places of forced detention in the territories that were under occupation has been documented.

Tags: #prosecutor_general #kostin

MORE ABOUT

13:55 26.03.2024
Prosecutor General to intl partners: Ukraine's support on path to justice should be constant since this is job for years and decades

Prosecutor General to intl partners: Ukraine's support on path to justice should be constant since this is job for years and decades

13:16 26.03.2024
When creating aggression tribunal, it’s important to avoid speculation ‘tribunal of Ukraine against Russia’ – Prosecutor General

When creating aggression tribunal, it’s important to avoid speculation ‘tribunal of Ukraine against Russia’ – Prosecutor General

12:45 26.03.2024
Prosecutor General: Russian citizenship of deported Ukrainian children has no legal force, intl mechanism for their return needed

Prosecutor General: Russian citizenship of deported Ukrainian children has no legal force, intl mechanism for their return needed

12:18 26.03.2024
Russia’s top military leadership, who received arrest warrants from ICC, also suspected in our proceedings – Prosecutor General

Russia’s top military leadership, who received arrest warrants from ICC, also suspected in our proceedings – Prosecutor General

13:33 07.03.2024
Some EU countries do not extradite terrorism, corruption suspects to Ukraine, but can check safety of their detention here - Prosecutor General

Some EU countries do not extradite terrorism, corruption suspects to Ukraine, but can check safety of their detention here - Prosecutor General

19:56 06.03.2024
Prosecutor General at EU Justice Council meeting: We strive to ensure high European standards

Prosecutor General at EU Justice Council meeting: We strive to ensure high European standards

19:25 16.02.2024
Kostin about comprehensive forensic examinations on North Korean missiles: We're collecting evidence, want to conduct them asap

Kostin about comprehensive forensic examinations on North Korean missiles: We're collecting evidence, want to conduct them asap

20:45 17.01.2024
PGO, IOM Ukraine Mission sign Cooperation Agreement

PGO, IOM Ukraine Mission sign Cooperation Agreement

12:58 15.01.2024
Prosecutor General in Davos: Joint efforts important to expand support for aggression tribunal, ensure its functioning

Prosecutor General in Davos: Joint efforts important to expand support for aggression tribunal, ensure its functioning

20:05 03.01.2024
Prosecutor General on enemy strike on Hroza: Working to identify perpetrators, Russian officers who gave criminal order

Prosecutor General on enemy strike on Hroza: Working to identify perpetrators, Russian officers who gave criminal order

AD

HOT NEWS

Prosecutor General to intl partners: Ukraine's support on path to justice should be constant since this is job for years and decades

Prosecutor General: Russian citizenship of deported Ukrainian children has no legal force, intl mechanism for their return needed

AFU eliminate 770 invaders, 27 artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

AFU successfully attacks Konstantin Olshansky by Neptune

Air defense eliminates 12 attack UAVs out of 12 overnight - Air Forces

LATEST

AFU eliminate 770 invaders, 27 artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

AFU successfully attacks Konstantin Olshansky by Neptune

Air defense eliminates 12 attack UAVs out of 12 overnight - Air Forces

Zelenskyy takes part in iftar with Muslim servicemen

SBU head: We have potential to completely destroy Crimean Bridge, but invaders not using it now to supply weapons

Zelenskyy: If Putin is gone, request for violence and terror will disappear with him since this is his request

Kuleba talks with Borrell, calls for early delivery to Ukraine of additional Patriot, other air defense systems capable of shooting down ballistics

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas

Russians launch four missile, 56 air strikes on territory of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Iceland to allocate about EUR two mln for Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD