Kravchenko on Kryvonos and Klymenko cases: issue not raised

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has said that his office did not heard information about cases or absence of same against National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Director Semen Kryvonos and Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor Office head Oleksandr Klymenko.

"I have not investigated this issue, I cannot report," he said at a briefing on Wednesday in Kyiv, answering the question of whether there are cases against Klymenko and Kryvonos, since the day before they had allowed such a scenario.

At the same time, the Prosecutor General added: "This issue was not raised in my office."