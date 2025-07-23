Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:49 23.07.2025

Kravchenko on Kryvonos and Klymenko cases: issue not raised

1 min read

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has said that his office did not heard information about cases or absence of same against National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Director Semen Kryvonos and Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor Office head Oleksandr Klymenko.

"I have not investigated this issue, I cannot report," he said at a briefing on Wednesday in Kyiv, answering the question of whether there are cases against Klymenko and Kryvonos, since the day before they had allowed such a scenario.

At the same time, the Prosecutor General added: "This issue was not raised in my office."

Tags: #nabu #kravchenko #prosecutor_general

