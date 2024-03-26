Facts

13:55 26.03.2024

Prosecutor General to intl partners: Ukraine's support on path to justice should be constant since this is job for years and decades

All components of the international legal mechanisms for bringing the Russian Federation to justice for crimes committed in Ukraine are already working, only constant attention and general decisive action are needed, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin emphasizes.

"To our partners: it is very important that Ukraine's support on the path to justice be constant, because this is work for years and, perhaps, for decades. It is about supporting our efforts both domestically and through the application of international legal mechanisms. All the components of these mechanisms are already working, only permanent attention and general decisive actions are needed," the Prosecutor General said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, speaking about the message he would like to convey to international partners.

According to the Prosecutor General, there will be no stops on the "legal front." "I think this is impossible, because what we are doing for Ukraine and Ukrainians, we are doing for the entire civilized world, built on the principles of freedom, democracy, respect for the law, justice. Without this, the civilized world simply cannot exist," the Prosecutor General noted.

He also drew attention to the fact that many of the instruments of war used as weapons in the aggression against Ukraine are used by international terrorist organizations. "Therefore, the practice of cooperation helps not only in the investigation of war crimes, but also in countering crimes that can be committed by terrorist organizations," Kostin explained.

Answering a question about what he would like to say to Ukrainians who are waiting for the occupiers to be brought to justice, the Prosecutor General said: "We are on the path to justice, we are trying to restore it right now. You also need to understand that this is a job for years and decades."

