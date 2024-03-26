Zelenskyy takes part in iftar with Muslim servicemen

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday evening took part in an iftar with Muslim servicemen who are fighting as part of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and also wished peace and justice to Muslim peoples who are suffering from war in Ramadan.

“Since March 11, when Ramadan began this year, there has not been a single quiet and safe day without Russian terror for all Ukrainians and the Ukrainian Muslim community. Dozens of Ukrainian cities and villages have been hit by the Russian Federation – from Sumy region to Lviv region, from Odesa to Donetsk region," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that “nothing is sacred or valuable to Putin; he does not care who suffers or what faith he destroys because he only believes in violence.”

“And he must lose—necessarily—as ensured by all of our people working together, everyone who contributes to the common good,” the President added.

During the iftar, the Head of state noted Muslim soldiers in the Ukrainian Defense Forces who defend the state and bring the liberation of Ukrainian territories closer.

Zelenskyy also noted: “Unity is always important, especially when life is overshadowed by war and the strikes of evil.”

"I would like to remember other peoples deprived of a normal life because of the fighting and the chaos caused by it. Everyone in the world deserves peace. People in Syria, Gaza, Libya, Sudan and all other countries where there is no peace now. In Ukraine, we wish everyone who values life protection and honest peace to all peoples whose home is being destroyed by war. May this time of Ramadan support people. And may our unity remain unchanged. Happy Ramadan!" the President wished.

In turn, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov also thanked the servicemen for protecting justice and peace.

"May God grant us victory over the enemy as soon as possible, the liberation of our territories and people, so that we ensure the rule of law for all our citizens. May the Almighty accept your fasting and prayers, and your military service on the path of defending justice, freedom and peace. Our prayers are with those who died for their Ukraine," he said.

Representatives of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, representatives of the Muslim community and the clergy of Ukraine also took part in the iftar.

Iftar is an evening meal for Muslims, which is held during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.