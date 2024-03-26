Facts

10:11 26.03.2024

Zelenskyy takes part in iftar with Muslim servicemen

3 min read
Zelenskyy takes part in iftar with Muslim servicemen

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday evening took part in an iftar with Muslim servicemen who are fighting as part of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and also wished peace and justice to Muslim peoples who are suffering from war in Ramadan.

“Since March 11, when Ramadan began this year, there has not been a single quiet and safe day without Russian terror for all Ukrainians and the Ukrainian Muslim community. Dozens of Ukrainian cities and villages have been hit by the Russian Federation – from Sumy region to Lviv region, from Odesa to Donetsk region," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that “nothing is sacred or valuable to Putin; he does not care who suffers or what faith he destroys because he only believes in violence.”

“And he must lose—necessarily—as ensured by all of our people working together, everyone who contributes to the common good,” the President added.

During the iftar, the Head of state noted Muslim soldiers in the Ukrainian Defense Forces who defend the state and bring the liberation of Ukrainian territories closer.

Zelenskyy also noted: “Unity is always important, especially when life is overshadowed by war and the strikes of evil.”

"I would like to remember other peoples deprived of a normal life because of the fighting and the chaos caused by it. Everyone in the world deserves peace. People in Syria, Gaza, Libya, Sudan and all other countries where there is no peace now. In Ukraine, we wish everyone who values life protection and honest peace to all peoples whose home is being destroyed by war. May this time of Ramadan support people. And may our unity remain unchanged. Happy Ramadan!" the President wished.

In turn, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov also thanked the servicemen for protecting justice and peace.

"May God grant us victory over the enemy as soon as possible, the liberation of our territories and people, so that we ensure the rule of law for all our citizens. May the Almighty accept your fasting and prayers, and your military service on the path of defending justice, freedom and peace. Our prayers are with those who died for their Ukraine," he said.

Representatives of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, representatives of the Muslim community and the clergy of Ukraine also took part in the iftar.

Iftar is an evening meal for Muslims, which is held during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Tags: #muslims #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

09:27 26.03.2024
Zelenskyy: If Putin is gone, request for violence and terror will disappear with him since this is his request

Zelenskyy: If Putin is gone, request for violence and terror will disappear with him since this is his request

12:07 25.03.2024
Over week, Russia uses almost 190 missiles, 140 Shaheds, almost 700 aerial bombs against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Over week, Russia uses almost 190 missiles, 140 Shaheds, almost 700 aerial bombs against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

10:05 22.03.2024
Zelenskyy: Supplies of foreign components for Russian missiles must stop

Zelenskyy: Supplies of foreign components for Russian missiles must stop

09:22 22.03.2024
Zelenskyy: Enemy hits Ukraine with more than 60 shaheds, almost 90 missiles at night

Zelenskyy: Enemy hits Ukraine with more than 60 shaheds, almost 90 missiles at night

20:12 21.03.2024
Zelenskyy calls on EU leaders to help protect Ukrainian cities

Zelenskyy calls on EU leaders to help protect Ukrainian cities

10:47 21.03.2024
Zelenskyy: We working as actively as possible with partners on domestic production of weapons to give our military necessary weapons

Zelenskyy: We working as actively as possible with partners on domestic production of weapons to give our military necessary weapons

09:21 20.03.2024
Zelenskyy announces new defense packages

Zelenskyy announces new defense packages

13:35 19.03.2024
Zelenskyy to Michel: Extension of trade liberalization regime with EU - critical factor in supporting Ukrainian economy during war

Zelenskyy to Michel: Extension of trade liberalization regime with EU - critical factor in supporting Ukrainian economy during war

18:34 18.03.2024
Allocation of macro-financial assistance by US Congress to Ukraine is critically important – Zelenskyy at meeting with Graham

Allocation of macro-financial assistance by US Congress to Ukraine is critically important – Zelenskyy at meeting with Graham

13:38 18.03.2024
Zelenskyy invites newly elected President of Indonesia to join Peace Summit

Zelenskyy invites newly elected President of Indonesia to join Peace Summit

AD

HOT NEWS

Prosecutor General to intl partners: Ukraine's support on path to justice should be constant since this is job for years and decades

There’re more than 10,000 civilian hostages in Russian captivity, 5,600 Ukrainians, who suffered from torture by occupiers, documented – Prosecutor General

Prosecutor General: Russian citizenship of deported Ukrainian children has no legal force, intl mechanism for their return needed

AFU eliminate 770 invaders, 27 artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

AFU successfully attacks Konstantin Olshansky by Neptune

LATEST

Prosecutor General to intl partners: Ukraine's support on path to justice should be constant since this is job for years and decades

When creating aggression tribunal, it’s important to avoid speculation ‘tribunal of Ukraine against Russia’ – Prosecutor General

There’re more than 10,000 civilian hostages in Russian captivity, 5,600 Ukrainians, who suffered from torture by occupiers, documented – Prosecutor General

Prosecutor General: Russian citizenship of deported Ukrainian children has no legal force, intl mechanism for their return needed

Russia’s top military leadership, who received arrest warrants from ICC, also suspected in our proceedings – Prosecutor General

AFU eliminate 770 invaders, 27 artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

AFU successfully attacks Konstantin Olshansky by Neptune

Air defense eliminates 12 attack UAVs out of 12 overnight - Air Forces

SBU head: We have potential to completely destroy Crimean Bridge, but invaders not using it now to supply weapons

Kuleba talks with Borrell, calls for early delivery to Ukraine of additional Patriot, other air defense systems capable of shooting down ballistics

AD
AD
AD
AD