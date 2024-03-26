Facts

09:27 26.03.2024

Zelenskyy: If Putin is gone, request for violence and terror will disappear with him since this is his request

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed conviction that with the departure of Vladimir Putin in Russia, the request for violence and terror will disappear at the same time, since this is Putin's request.

“Today, Putin was talking to himself again, and it was again broadcast on television. Again, he accuses Ukraine. A sick and cynical creature. Everyone is a terrorist to him, except for himself, although he has been fueled by terror for two decades already,” Zelenskyy said in a video address.

As he stressed, “he is the biggest opening for terror. He and his special services.”

“And when he is gone, the demand for terror and violence will disappear with him, because it is his demand,” Zelenskyy said.

On the afternoon of March 25, Vladimir Putin addressed the Russians about the terrorist attack in a concert hall near Moscow, which claimed the lives of 144 people. In particular, he said that a window was allegedly "prepared" for the suspects of the terrorist attack to cross the border with Ukraine.

Earlier, the terrorist movement ISIS has already claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in Russia.

