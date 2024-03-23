Facts

12:27 23.03.2024

Commentary by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on shooting in Krasnogorsk near Moscow

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on the shooting in the Moscow region that occurred on Friday evening.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine categorically rejects the accusations, which Russian officials started to make, claiming that Ukraine was involved in the shooting at the Crocus concert hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region," states the commentary of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry regarding this incident, published on the official website.

"We consider such accusations to be a planned provocation by the Kremlin to further fuel anti-Ukrainian hysteria in Russian society, create conditions for increased mobilisation of Russian citizens to participate in the criminal aggression against our country and discredit Ukraine in the eyes of the international community," the report notes.

The Russian regime has a long history of bloody provocations by its special services, such as the terrorist attack on the Kashirskoye highway in 1999, the ministry stresses.

"There are no red lines for Putin's dictatorship. It is ready to kill its own citizens for political purposes, just as it has killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians during the war against Ukraine as a result of missile attacks, artillery shelling and torture," the commentary notes.

"We call on the international community to strongly reject Russia's false accusations of Ukraine's alleged involvement in the shooting in Krasnogorsk and to strengthen its support for our country in countering Russia's criminal aggression," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry concludes.

Tags: #mfa #crocus_city_hall

11:58 23.03.2024
Terrorist attack in Moscow planned, deliberate provocation of Russian special services – Intelligence Agency

22:34 22.03.2024
The area of the fire in the Crocus City Hall is 12.9 thousand sq. m.

22:01 22.03.2024
Terrorist attack in "Crocus" is a deliberate provocation of Putin's regime - representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (CORRECTED)

21:41 22.03.2024
Ukraine has nothing to do with the events in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow

21:41 22.03.2024
Fire has spread to the facade of the Crocus city hall building, explosions are heard

10:20 19.03.2024
Ukrainian MFA on UN Commission’s report: Russia’s recorded crimes ‘indicate scale of atrocities Europe hasn’t seen since World War II’

18:49 15.03.2024
Zelenskyy holds meeting with MFA on joint defense production with partner states

16:32 14.03.2024
MFA: We urge Ukrainian citizens in occupied territories not to participate in ‘pseudo-elections’ of Russian President, countries - to refrain from recognizing them

17:53 12.03.2024
Ukrainian MFA on Russia’s attempt to recognize transfer of Crimea ‘illegal’: This draft only confirms Moscow realizes inevitability of de-occupation

20:33 11.03.2024
Apostolic Nuncio to Ukraine invited to Ukrainian MFA in connection with statements of Pope Francis

