Commentary by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on shooting in Krasnogorsk near Moscow

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on the shooting in the Moscow region that occurred on Friday evening.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine categorically rejects the accusations, which Russian officials started to make, claiming that Ukraine was involved in the shooting at the Crocus concert hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region," states the commentary of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry regarding this incident, published on the official website.

"We consider such accusations to be a planned provocation by the Kremlin to further fuel anti-Ukrainian hysteria in Russian society, create conditions for increased mobilisation of Russian citizens to participate in the criminal aggression against our country and discredit Ukraine in the eyes of the international community," the report notes.

The Russian regime has a long history of bloody provocations by its special services, such as the terrorist attack on the Kashirskoye highway in 1999, the ministry stresses.

"There are no red lines for Putin's dictatorship. It is ready to kill its own citizens for political purposes, just as it has killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians during the war against Ukraine as a result of missile attacks, artillery shelling and torture," the commentary notes.

"We call on the international community to strongly reject Russia's false accusations of Ukraine's alleged involvement in the shooting in Krasnogorsk and to strengthen its support for our country in countering Russia's criminal aggression," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry concludes.