Challenge for Ukraine is to maintain pace, effectiveness of combat innovation on battlefield to replace missing capabilities - U.S. general

 Ukraine lacks resources on the battlefield, but Ukrainian forces effectively use the latest technologies, emphasizes General Gordon Davis Jr., a senior non-resident fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), former NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defense Investment.

The general said during the 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum, founded by Arseniy Yatsenyuk's Open Ukraine Foundation, that on the front line, we see a range of extraordinary innovations being deployed by Ukrainian forces. And he is sure that senior military and civilian leaders are already thinking about relying more on themselves, but there is still support from the United States.

In his opinion, Ukraine now faces three main strategic challenges: maintaining troops and the financial system; providing the army with the necessary number of personnel; integration and rapid response to events to effectively defend and protect territories.

Ukraine is missing a lot, but unity, public support and innovation allow Ukrainians to hold on and fight back, Davis said.

According to the general, the challenge for Ukraine is to maintain the pace and effectiveness of combat innovation on the battlefield to replace missing capabilities. Ukraine successfully and effectively uses drones, artificial intelligence and various systems that cause losses to the Russians, he emphasized.

The 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum takes place on March 21-22.

