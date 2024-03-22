Facts

20:11 22.03.2024

Ukraine's govt proposes to terminate participation in CIS agreement on mutual recognition of licenses for construction activities

1 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine proposes that the Verkhovna Rada terminates participation in the CIS agreement on the mutual recognition of licenses for construction activities.

As Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, reported on his Telegram channel, the decision was made at a government meeting on Friday.

In particular, the bill "On termination of participation in the agreement on mutual recognition of licenses for construction activities issued by licensing authorities of member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States," which was signed on March 27, 1997 in Moscow (Russia), was approved.

Tags: #agreement #cabinet_of_ministers #termination

