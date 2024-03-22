Facts

16:20 22.03.2024

NATO PA President promises to do everything to ensure that Ukraine becomes 33rd member of Alliance

2 min read
NATO must get rid of its own red lines and ensure victory for Ukraine, President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA) Michal Szczerba said during the 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk's Open Ukraine Foundation.

"The Transatlantic Community represents half of the world's economic and military might. And we are much stronger than Russia. And if we are consistent and ambitious, if we have a strategy to provide Ukraine with all it needs, free from self-imposed red lines, we can make sure Ukraine wins, and Russia is defeated. This must be our strategic goal," Szczerba emphasized.

As the Foundation's press service reported on Friday, he assured that the NATO PA is committed to helping Ukraine become a member of the Alliance as soon as possible, otherwise it will be impossible to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine. "I will do my best that Ukraine becomes the 33rd member of NATO," the President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly said.

"We are determined to defend every inch of allies' territory in all times under Article 5, and, as allies, we are committed to stand with Ukraine until victory. We are using this expression I proposed to the assembly for approval - to stand with Ukraine until victory," Szczerba added.

The 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum, organized to mobilize transatlantic support for Ukraine, takes place on March 21-22.

