Next generation of politicians to be elected to European Parliament – MEP

The European Parliament elections to be held in June 2024 are very special in historical terms - they will elect the next generation of European politicians, said Member of the European Parliament (Finland), Chairman of the Finnish Parliament in 2011-15 Eero Heinäluoma.

"During the full-scale war in Ukraine, the European Union is a geopolitical player. It is necessary that it understands its obligations to support Ukraine," the MEP said during the 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum (KSF), founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation.

He also noted that "Europe is not only a fortress, it should be a home with open doors for everyone who wants to join."

Heinäluoma noted that it is important that Ukraine has the ability and strength to realize its European integration aspirations and finally become a full member of the EU.

On March 21-22, the 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum is being held, organized to mobilize transatlantic support for Ukraine.