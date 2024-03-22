France to invest in military production in Ukraine – Ambassador

France has increased defense spending, some of which will be invested in production on the territory of Ukraine, said Gaël Veyssière, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Ukraine.

During the 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum (KSF), founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation, the ambassador noted that France's defense spending exceeded 2% of GDP.

Regarding investments in defense, the diplomat stressed that investments are also needed in order to produce in Ukraine what the Ukrainian Armed Forces need.

"We say: if we can start such production in Ukraine, we should do it," Veyssière said.

He also called for Ukraine's support to achieve victory.

"Let's imagine for a second if Russia wins. This means that Russia can destroy its neighbor and the international community cannot do anything in response. This means that many countries will say: we now need to join the nuclear club, because our security is under threat. It will be a more risky and unstable situation than today," the French diplomat stressed.

The 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum, organized to mobilize transatlantic support for Ukraine, is taking place on March 21-22.