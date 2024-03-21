Facts

19:19 21.03.2024

EU rep: It’s important for Ukraine to build stable democracy and institutions, pluralism of opinions is important component of this process

2 min read
EU rep: It’s important for Ukraine to build stable democracy and institutions, pluralism of opinions is important component of this process

The system of checks and balances is important for building democracy even in war conditions, said Charge d'affaires, Adviser-envoy and Deputy head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Remy Duflot.

During the 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum (KSF), founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation, Duflot pointed out that democracy means stable institutions, the rule of law, respect and protection of minorities.

"I think every word in this sentence has a meaning. Ukraine has demonstrated its democratic DNA and the signing of the Association Agreement with the EU was part of this manifestation. That is why Russia hates Ukraine. Not only because of the Maidan, but also because of the Association Agreement," he said.

According to the EU representative, when we talk about the permanence of institutions and democracy in the country, "first of all, we are talking about powerful systems of checks and balances, regardless of the period: whether we are in peacetime or in a time of war."

"They remain the guiding principles that need to be adopted, which should be adhered to as we carry out the process of joining the EU during the war," Duflot stressed.

According to him, today there is no way that the assessment of the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU can be changed due to certain circumstances.

"Of course, we can talk in detail about how to ensure the proper functioning of these institutions in very exceptional and incorrect circumstances. But the main thing now is to maintain the polarity and pluralism of opinions. This is a dialogue, an internal political discussion," the envoy said.

The 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum, organized to mobilize transatlantic support for Ukraine, is taking place on March 21-22. The slogan of the current forum is “Ukraine’s call to the World: Together We Prevail!”

Tags: #yatsenyuk #open_ukraine #ksf #duflot

MORE ABOUT

19:07 21.03.2024
Yatsenyuk calls on speaker of US Congress to 'green light' assistance to Ukraine

Yatsenyuk calls on speaker of US Congress to 'green light' assistance to Ukraine

14:24 21.03.2024
NATO Military Committee Head: There is every reason to be confident in Ukraine's ability to succeed, but even more support needed

NATO Military Committee Head: There is every reason to be confident in Ukraine's ability to succeed, but even more support needed

13:58 21.03.2024
Bauer: Swedish flag will not be only blue, yellow flag at NATO headquarters

Bauer: Swedish flag will not be only blue, yellow flag at NATO headquarters

13:46 21.03.2024
Chairman of NATO Military Committee in Kyiv: My visit shows that NATO, Ukraine are now closer than ever

Chairman of NATO Military Committee in Kyiv: My visit shows that NATO, Ukraine are now closer than ever

13:34 21.03.2024
The 16th Annual Kyiv Security Forum will be held on March 21-22

The 16th Annual Kyiv Security Forum will be held on March 21-22

17:57 15.03.2024
The 16th Annual Kyiv Security Forum will be held on March 21-22

The 16th Annual Kyiv Security Forum will be held on March 21-22

16:01 21.11.2023
UK Ambassador: Russia should have no chance to use food as weapon

UK Ambassador: Russia should have no chance to use food as weapon

15:42 21.11.2023
Holodomor was a mass destruction weapon of Ukrainian people, now Russia again weaponizes food – Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church head

Holodomor was a mass destruction weapon of Ukrainian people, now Russia again weaponizes food – Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church head

13:45 21.11.2023
The expansion of free world and democracy can prevent the axis of evil rise - Arseniy Yatsenyuk at the KSF

The expansion of free world and democracy can prevent the axis of evil rise - Arseniy Yatsenyuk at the KSF

13:42 21.11.2023
U.S. Ambassador: We to not allow Russia to stop flow of food to world

U.S. Ambassador: We to not allow Russia to stop flow of food to world

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy calls on EU leaders to help protect Ukrainian cities

Zelenskyy holds meeting with chairman of NATO Military Committee

There’s info that Russia could buy satellite images from US companies to launch attacks on Ukraine – GUR

One dead, two injured as Russia shells Novohrodivka – Donetsk region authorities

Enemy launches missile attack on enterprise in Mykolaiv, number of victims increased to six people – Kim

LATEST

Sixty-nine private houses damaged as result of missile attack in Kyiv region – region’s head

DON'T WASTE TIME NEEDED TO ACTIVATE DEFENSE PRODUCTION – ZELENSKYY TO EU LEADERS

Zelenskyy calls on EU leaders to help protect Ukrainian cities

Ukrainian aviation attacks seven areas of concentration of enemy personnel

Zelenskyy holds meeting with chairman of NATO Military Committee

Freedom of Russia Legion, RVC, Siberian Battalion: two settlements liberated, Putin's army loses a lot of equipment and soldiers

Railway being built by enemy to Crimea is significant target for Ukrainian forces – GUR

There’s info that Russia could buy satellite images from US companies to launch attacks on Ukraine – GUR

One dead, two injured as Russia shells Novohrodivka – Donetsk region authorities

Enemy launches missile attack on enterprise in Mykolaiv, number of victims increased to six people – Kim

AD
AD
AD
AD