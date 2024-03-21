EU rep: It’s important for Ukraine to build stable democracy and institutions, pluralism of opinions is important component of this process

The system of checks and balances is important for building democracy even in war conditions, said Charge d'affaires, Adviser-envoy and Deputy head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Remy Duflot.

During the 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum (KSF), founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation, Duflot pointed out that democracy means stable institutions, the rule of law, respect and protection of minorities.

"I think every word in this sentence has a meaning. Ukraine has demonstrated its democratic DNA and the signing of the Association Agreement with the EU was part of this manifestation. That is why Russia hates Ukraine. Not only because of the Maidan, but also because of the Association Agreement," he said.

According to the EU representative, when we talk about the permanence of institutions and democracy in the country, "first of all, we are talking about powerful systems of checks and balances, regardless of the period: whether we are in peacetime or in a time of war."

"They remain the guiding principles that need to be adopted, which should be adhered to as we carry out the process of joining the EU during the war," Duflot stressed.

According to him, today there is no way that the assessment of the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU can be changed due to certain circumstances.

"Of course, we can talk in detail about how to ensure the proper functioning of these institutions in very exceptional and incorrect circumstances. But the main thing now is to maintain the polarity and pluralism of opinions. This is a dialogue, an internal political discussion," the envoy said.

The 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum, organized to mobilize transatlantic support for Ukraine, is taking place on March 21-22. The slogan of the current forum is “Ukraine’s call to the World: Together We Prevail!”