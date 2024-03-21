Facts

19:07 21.03.2024

Yatsenyuk calls on speaker of US Congress to 'green light' assistance to Ukraine

2 min read
Approving security package for Ukraine by the U.S. Congress is the way to reinstate the U.S. leadership of the free world, emphasized Arseniy Yatsenyuk, the Head of the Kyiv Security Forum (KSF), Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-2016 at the 16th Kyiv Security Forum in the capital city on 21st of March, 2024.

During the 16th annual KSF in Kyiv, he stressed that receiving this assistance is "one of the most important issues now for the Ukrainian people: for their survival."

“My message to the U.S. Congress and personally to its Speaker Mike Johnson is as follows. I have been the Speaker myself. So, Mr. Speaker, you are now in the spotlight for the whole world. Being a faithful Christian, Mr. Speaker, please be sure that the God Almighty watches you as well. In the same vein, the whole Ukrainian nation also watches you, especially the ones who give their lives now at the battlefield,” said Yatsenyuk.

“This is the way to reinstate the U.S. leadership of the free world. And this is the way to assist Ukraine and save it,” Yatsenyuk emphasized.

The 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum, organized to mobilize transatlantic support for Ukraine, is taking place on March 21-22. The slogan of the current forum is "Ukraine tells the world: let's win together!"

Tags: #yatsenyuk #open_ukraine #ksf

