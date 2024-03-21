Facts

12:34 21.03.2024

Australia joins drone coalition for Ukraine

1 min read
Australia joins drone coalition for Ukraine

Australia has joined the drone coalition for Ukraine - together with the UK and Latvia, Canberra will provide drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces as part of the drone coalition agreement, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said.

"Today we also announce that Australia will participate in the drone coalition which is being led by both the United Kingdom and Latvia," Marles said at a joint press conference with UK secretary of state for defense Grant Shapps.

"This is a really important opportunity for us to continue making our contribution to the effort to have Ukraine stay the course and be able to resolve this conflict on its terms," the Australian Defense Minister said.

Tags: #australia #drone_coalition

MORE ABOUT

14:38 23.11.2023
Shmyhal invites Australian companies to join Ukraine's recovery

Shmyhal invites Australian companies to join Ukraine's recovery

10:38 26.06.2023
Australia to provide $74 mln assistance to Ukraine

Australia to provide $74 mln assistance to Ukraine

11:57 06.06.2023
Australia plans to send Hawkei armored vehicles to Kyiv as part of new aid package – media

Australia plans to send Hawkei armored vehicles to Kyiv as part of new aid package – media

18:58 02.06.2023
Reznikov asks Australia to consider training Ukrainian pilots

Reznikov asks Australia to consider training Ukrainian pilots

14:59 13.02.2023
Zelenska's Foundation looking for partners in Australia for pilot project of inclusive family-type orphanages

Zelenska's Foundation looking for partners in Australia for pilot project of inclusive family-type orphanages

18:53 26.10.2022
Australia to provide Ukraine with 30 additional Bushmaster armored vehicles

Australia to provide Ukraine with 30 additional Bushmaster armored vehicles

10:42 04.07.2022
Australia pledges extra military-technical aid to Ukraine worth $100 mln – PM

Australia pledges extra military-technical aid to Ukraine worth $100 mln – PM

10:08 04.07.2022
Zelensky invites Australia to join project for restoration of Ukraine

Zelensky invites Australia to join project for restoration of Ukraine

13:54 12.04.2022
Australia checking info on possible use of chemical weapons by Russian army in Mariupol – Foreign Minister

Australia checking info on possible use of chemical weapons by Russian army in Mariupol – Foreign Minister

10:23 08.04.2022
Australia hands over 20 Bushmasters worth $38 mln to Ukraine - ambassador

Australia hands over 20 Bushmasters worth $38 mln to Ukraine - ambassador

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy launches missile attack on enterprise in Mykolaiv, number of victims increased to six people – Kim

One dead, four injured as result of missile attack on Mykolaiv – local authorities

Two years ago, in battles for Moschun, fate of Kyiv, Ukraine determined – Zelenskyy

NATO Military Committee Head: There is every reason to be confident in Ukraine's ability to succeed, but even more support needed

Three food industry enterprises were damaged in missile attack on Kyiv

LATEST

Enemy launches missile attack on enterprise in Mykolaiv, number of victims increased to six people – Kim

Kuleba calls on chief of NATO Military Committee to return to practice of training Ukrainian military in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, UN developing new routes under Grain from Ukraine program

One dead, four injured as result of missile attack on Mykolaiv – local authorities

URCS volunteers work to eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Two years ago, in battles for Moschun, fate of Kyiv, Ukraine determined – Zelenskyy

NATO Military Committee Head: There is every reason to be confident in Ukraine's ability to succeed, but even more support needed

Three food industry enterprises were damaged in missile attack on Kyiv

Bauer: Swedish flag will not be only blue, yellow flag at NATO headquarters

Chairman of NATO Military Committee in Kyiv: My visit shows that NATO, Ukraine are now closer than ever

AD
AD
AD
AD