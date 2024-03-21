Australia joins drone coalition for Ukraine

Australia has joined the drone coalition for Ukraine - together with the UK and Latvia, Canberra will provide drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces as part of the drone coalition agreement, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said.

"Today we also announce that Australia will participate in the drone coalition which is being led by both the United Kingdom and Latvia," Marles said at a joint press conference with UK secretary of state for defense Grant Shapps.

"This is a really important opportunity for us to continue making our contribution to the effort to have Ukraine stay the course and be able to resolve this conflict on its terms," the Australian Defense Minister said.