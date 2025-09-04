Dutch defense minister announces drone coalition meeting in The Hague

Photo: https://x.com/DefensieMin/status/1910691506320458175

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans ahas nnounced a meeting of representatives of the Drone Capability Coalition in The Hague on Thursday.

"Drones and anti-drone systems are crucial for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. In The Hague, I am meeting with representatives of the Drone Capability Coalition, which brings together more than 20 countries to support Ukraine. We are investing significantly in this. This strengthens Ukraine, as well as our armed forces and industry," Brekelmans wrote on the X social network on Thursday.

The Drone Capability Coalition is a multinational alliance founded in February 2024 by the United Kingdom and Latvia with the main goal of supplying Ukraine with modern unmanned aerial vehicles and other unmanned systems to strengthen its defense capabilities in the war against Russia. The Coalition seeks to promote long-term technological advantage by enhancing the capabilities of Ukraine and its partner countries in the field of unmanned warfare, facilitating large-scale procurement, and supporting training for the Ukrainian military in the operation and maintenance of unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Coalition's member countries include Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia (co-coordinator), Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom (co-coordinator).