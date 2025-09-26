Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:33 26.09.2025

URCS, Australian Foreign Ministry discuss humanitarian cooperation

1 min read
URCS, Australian Foreign Ministry discuss humanitarian cooperation
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The leadership of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and representatives of the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs discussed issues of further cooperation.

“Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Maksym Dotsenko held a meeting with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Australia to Ukraine Paul Lehmann and representatives of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. During the meeting, the parties discussed the humanitarian challenges that Ukraine is facing today, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society's response efforts, as well as opportunities for further cooperation and support,” the URCS reported on Facebook.

In addition, the parties considered the possibility for further experience exchange in the areas of mental health support for emergency services and the implementation of veteran-focused programs.

Tags: #australia #urcs

