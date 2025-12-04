Australia providing AUD 95 mln in military aid to Ukraine

The Australian government has announced a military aid package for Ukraine worth 95 million Australian dollars, according to Ukraine's Ambassador to Austria, Vasyl Myroshnychenko.

“The Australian Government has announced a AUD 95 million (USD 63 million) military assistance package for Ukraine,” he said on Facebook.

According to the ambassador, this includes a AUD 50 million contribution to PURL, AUD 2 million for the Drone Coalition, and AUD 43 million in military equipment, including tactical air-defence radars, munitions, and combat engineering assets.

“On behalf of the President of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy, as well as to the people of Australia, for standing firmly with Ukraine. This is a true demonstration of Aussie mateship. We will never forget your support,” Myroshnychenko summed up.