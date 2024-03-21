Zelenskyy: We working as actively as possible with partners on domestic production of weapons to give our military necessary weapons

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on Wednesday with the leadership of the army on the situation at the front, as well as the supply and own production of weapons for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"The day began with a report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Barhylevych. Our main actions – the situation now, key directions, planned steps," he said in a video massage.

"We are working as actively as possible with our partners and on domestic production of weapons to provide more necessary means for our warriors," the president said.