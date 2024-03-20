Polish Foreign Minister supports Kyiv's desire to obtain German Taurus missiles

Germany's supply of Taurus cruise missiles with a range of 500 kilometers will have a significant impact on Ukraine's ability to defend itself, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said.

In an interview with the DPA news agency, Sikorski supported Ukraine in its desire to obtain Taurus missiles and criticized the long process of making this decision in Germany, Tagesschau reports.

With the help of cruise missiles from other countries, the Ukrainians have already forced the Russian Federation to move its logistics bases, such as ammunition depots, far behind the front line. "And German missiles would have forced them to retreat even further," the minister is convinced.