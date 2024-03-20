Facts

17:35 20.03.2024

Russia intensifies campaign to discredit Ukraine in Middle East – Defense Intelligence

2 min read
Russia intensifies campaign to discredit Ukraine in Middle East – Defense Intelligence

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs that the Russian Federation has intensified a disinformation campaign against our state in the Middle East.

According to military intelligence, the mission of the Kremlin's next hybrid operation is to justify a war of conquest; discredit Ukraine and Western states; impose unacceptable terms of negotiations; improve its own position in the region; achieve a reduction in the economic and political pressure that Moscow experiences due to aggression and the commission of war crimes.

"To achieve these goals, Russia is intensively using its agent network, propaganda means and diplomatic missions. Thus, employees of the Russian embassy in Egypt received instructions from the Kremlin to hold a series of meetings under diplomatic cover to spread disinformation about the war and carry out recruitment activities," the Main Intelligence Agency said.

Also, as part of the operation, the Russians are sending propaganda materials to the embassies of other states in Cairo, which justify waging war against Ukraine. We are talking, in particular, about two pieces of paper entitled: on the role of the West in the conflict in Ukraine and on the situation around Ukraine.

These materials present Putin's version of the history of Ukraine since the collapse of the Soviet Union, and the terrorist aggressive Russia is presented as a victim.

The key idea that the Kremlin is promoting in the Middle East is that there is no alternative to the scenario for ending the war that it has imposed.

"It includes depriving Ukraine of military assistance from the West, the cessation of hostilities by the Security and Defense Forces of our state, Moscow maintaining control over the occupied Ukrainian territories and other nonsense such as 'eternal non-aligned status,' 'denazification' and 'demilitarization,'" the intelligence agency noted.

Tags: #intelligence

MORE ABOUT

14:58 16.03.2024
Russia trying to force Ukrainians to vote at 'presidential elections' on temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – Ukrainian intelligence

Russia trying to force Ukrainians to vote at 'presidential elections' on temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – Ukrainian intelligence

18:37 27.02.2024
Enemy plans to undermine situation with destructive narratives, inflict military defeat in eastern Ukraine in early summer

Enemy plans to undermine situation with destructive narratives, inflict military defeat in eastern Ukraine in early summer

18:21 19.02.2024
Ukrainian intelligence confirms death of Russian pilot who transferred Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine in summer 2023

Ukrainian intelligence confirms death of Russian pilot who transferred Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine in summer 2023

16:01 03.02.2024
Tu-95 pilot shot in Russia – Ukrainian intelligence

Tu-95 pilot shot in Russia – Ukrainian intelligence

18:38 25.01.2024
Russia doesn't publish official lists of prisoners for Jan 24 swap, its propaganda spreads this information – Ukrainian intelligence

Russia doesn't publish official lists of prisoners for Jan 24 swap, its propaganda spreads this information – Ukrainian intelligence

16:21 22.01.2024
Russian forces intensify assaults on front line, sustain more losses – UK Defense Intelligence

Russian forces intensify assaults on front line, sustain more losses – UK Defense Intelligence

20:48 19.01.2024
US intelligence: Russian war against Ukraine to last at least two more years, both sides too exhausted

US intelligence: Russian war against Ukraine to last at least two more years, both sides too exhausted

19:37 17.01.2024
Skibitsky: Russia currently doesn't have enough reserves to simultaneously carry out powerful strategic offensive operations

Skibitsky: Russia currently doesn't have enough reserves to simultaneously carry out powerful strategic offensive operations

18:22 17.01.2024
Russia forming mercenary detachments to be sent to Africa – military intelligence

Russia forming mercenary detachments to be sent to Africa – military intelligence

17:36 17.01.2024
Intelligence Agency's dpty head: Hostilities to continue, we can't allow loss of territory through our inactivity

Intelligence Agency's dpty head: Hostilities to continue, we can't allow loss of territory through our inactivity

AD

HOT NEWS

Two people killed, one person injured as enemy inflicts airstrike on Maksymivka, Donetsk region – local authorities

Death toll from missile attack on Kharkiv rises to four – Terekhov

EC President: Presented implementation plan for Ukraine Facility to bring Ukraine closer to EU

Three killed, five injured as result of strike on Kharkiv – police

Russians fire at Kharkiv, there may be people under rubble – region’s head

LATEST

Two people killed, one person injured as enemy inflicts airstrike on Maksymivka, Donetsk region – local authorities

Death toll from missile attack on Kharkiv rises to four – Terekhov

EC President: Presented implementation plan for Ukraine Facility to bring Ukraine closer to EU

Várhelyi: Ukraine must continue to implement reforms so Council can decide to begin accession talks

First shells within Czech initiative should arrive in Ukraine no later than June – Czech Ministry of Defense

Three killed, five injured as result of strike on Kharkiv – police

Russians fire at Kharkiv, there may be people under rubble – region’s head

European Commission pays first EUR 4.5 bln to Ukraine – Borrell

Veterans make up only 2% of total number of registered unemployed - Director of State Employment Center

Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's key priorities with Borrell before meeting of Ukraine-EU Association Council

AD
AD
AD
AD