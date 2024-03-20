Russia intensifies campaign to discredit Ukraine in Middle East – Defense Intelligence

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs that the Russian Federation has intensified a disinformation campaign against our state in the Middle East.

According to military intelligence, the mission of the Kremlin's next hybrid operation is to justify a war of conquest; discredit Ukraine and Western states; impose unacceptable terms of negotiations; improve its own position in the region; achieve a reduction in the economic and political pressure that Moscow experiences due to aggression and the commission of war crimes.

"To achieve these goals, Russia is intensively using its agent network, propaganda means and diplomatic missions. Thus, employees of the Russian embassy in Egypt received instructions from the Kremlin to hold a series of meetings under diplomatic cover to spread disinformation about the war and carry out recruitment activities," the Main Intelligence Agency said.

Also, as part of the operation, the Russians are sending propaganda materials to the embassies of other states in Cairo, which justify waging war against Ukraine. We are talking, in particular, about two pieces of paper entitled: on the role of the West in the conflict in Ukraine and on the situation around Ukraine.

These materials present Putin's version of the history of Ukraine since the collapse of the Soviet Union, and the terrorist aggressive Russia is presented as a victim.

The key idea that the Kremlin is promoting in the Middle East is that there is no alternative to the scenario for ending the war that it has imposed.

"It includes depriving Ukraine of military assistance from the West, the cessation of hostilities by the Security and Defense Forces of our state, Moscow maintaining control over the occupied Ukrainian territories and other nonsense such as 'eternal non-aligned status,' 'denazification' and 'demilitarization,'" the intelligence agency noted.