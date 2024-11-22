Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has been familiarized with a document prepared in Russia with a forecast of the development of the military-political situation in the world until 2045, which proposes a plan to divide Ukrainian territory into three parts, Deputy Head of the Intelligence Agency Vadym Skibitsky said.

"First of all, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense is familiar with this document. Moreover, this document was prepared by the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Russian armed forces around December last year. This document forms the basis for long-term defense planning for a certain period of time – at least ten years. In particular, this document was developed for the period 2026-2035 with a perspective up to 2045," Skibitsky told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

He said that what is stated there concerns the further development of the situation at the global and regional levels, and, accordingly, the threats that Russia sees for itself in the future security environment.

Skibitsky said during his speech at the annual YES meeting, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov voiced some elements of this document. In particular, the lieutenant general said Russia will try to "resolve" the issue of Ukraine by 2026, which is "written down in this Russian document." The intelligence explains that this is due to the fact that a further long-term war will affect all aspects of the lives of Russians – economic, demographic, image, etc.

"On the possible division of Ukraine. Undoubtedly, the strategic goal of Russia remains the complete occupation of our state," the major general said, emphasizing that in order to have a powerful economic, demographic, territorial and military potential, Putin needs all of Ukraine.

"This scenario of further development with a possible division of the territory is relevant not even for 2035-2045. It will already be relevant in the near future, for 2026, and maybe even earlier. You have heard Putin's statements regarding Ukrainian territories. He is already saying that Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhia regions and Crimea are supposedly Russian territories according to their constitution," Skibitsky said.

"And the published map already shows that the Russians perceive the occupied Ukrainian territories as new territories of Russia," he said.

As confirmed by the Intelligence Agency, the document also spells out the distribution, providing for the approval of a pro-Russian government in Kyiv or necessarily a "neutral" one, that is, without the country joining NATO.

"This is all an analysis and assessment by the Russians. We see how quickly they can change their plans depending on their success, the reaction of the international community and the development of the situation," Skibitsky said, noting that the Kremlin has already analyzed the threats that will be facing Russia by 2050.

"We know them too," the deputy head of military intelligence said.

Responding to the question of whether the Russians could really try to transfer these documents to the United States through other countries, Skibitsky said that such a threat exists. According to him, there is currently no information that this document could have been transferred anywhere, but this is not excluded.