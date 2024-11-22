Facts

20:48 22.11.2024

Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

3 min read
Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has been familiarized with a document prepared in Russia with a forecast of the development of the military-political situation in the world until 2045, which proposes a plan to divide Ukrainian territory into three parts, Deputy Head of the Intelligence Agency Vadym Skibitsky said.

"First of all, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense is familiar with this document. Moreover, this document was prepared by the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Russian armed forces around December last year. This document forms the basis for long-term defense planning for a certain period of time – at least ten years. In particular, this document was developed for the period 2026-2035 with a perspective up to 2045," Skibitsky told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

He said that what is stated there concerns the further development of the situation at the global and regional levels, and, accordingly, the threats that Russia sees for itself in the future security environment.

Skibitsky said during his speech at the annual YES meeting, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov voiced some elements of this document. In particular, the lieutenant general said Russia will try to "resolve" the issue of Ukraine by 2026, which is "written down in this Russian document." The intelligence explains that this is due to the fact that a further long-term war will affect all aspects of the lives of Russians – economic, demographic, image, etc.

"On the possible division of Ukraine. Undoubtedly, the strategic goal of Russia remains the complete occupation of our state," the major general said, emphasizing that in order to have a powerful economic, demographic, territorial and military potential, Putin needs all of Ukraine.

"This scenario of further development with a possible division of the territory is relevant not even for 2035-2045. It will already be relevant in the near future, for 2026, and maybe even earlier. You have heard Putin's statements regarding Ukrainian territories. He is already saying that Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhia regions and Crimea are supposedly Russian territories according to their constitution," Skibitsky said.

"And the published map already shows that the Russians perceive the occupied Ukrainian territories as new territories of Russia," he said.

As confirmed by the Intelligence Agency, the document also spells out the distribution, providing for the approval of a pro-Russian government in Kyiv or necessarily a "neutral" one, that is, without the country joining NATO.

"This is all an analysis and assessment by the Russians. We see how quickly they can change their plans depending on their success, the reaction of the international community and the development of the situation," Skibitsky said, noting that the Kremlin has already analyzed the threats that will be facing Russia by 2050.

"We know them too," the deputy head of military intelligence said.

Responding to the question of whether the Russians could really try to transfer these documents to the United States through other countries, Skibitsky said that such a threat exists. According to him, there is currently no information that this document could have been transferred anywhere, but this is not excluded.

Tags: #intelligence #russia #plans

MORE ABOUT

19:57 22.11.2024
DPRK transfers artillery systems, MLRS to Russia

DPRK transfers artillery systems, MLRS to Russia

19:23 22.11.2024
Ukraine starts meetings with partners on new air defense systems after Russian strike

Ukraine starts meetings with partners on new air defense systems after Russian strike

20:24 21.11.2024
Zelenskyy thanks USA for imposing new sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy thanks USA for imposing new sanctions against Russia

20:05 21.11.2024
Kyiv has already taken, is taking diplomatic steps in connection with Moscow's use of new type of missile – MFA spokesman

Kyiv has already taken, is taking diplomatic steps in connection with Moscow's use of new type of missile – MFA spokesman

21:20 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy confident in ‘establishing processes’ with Trump team

Zelenskyy confident in ‘establishing processes’ with Trump team

20:46 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

20:09 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy: Russia's responsibility must be collective

Zelenskyy: Russia's responsibility must be collective

21:09 18.11.2024
Scholz still against providing Taurus to Ukraine

Scholz still against providing Taurus to Ukraine

12:57 16.11.2024
How much further Russia's cooperation with DPRK will go depends on world’s reaction – Zelenskyy

How much further Russia's cooperation with DPRK will go depends on world’s reaction – Zelenskyy

20:05 08.11.2024
Ukrainian regions must approve energy independence plans by year-end – Ukrenergo head

Ukrainian regions must approve energy independence plans by year-end – Ukrenergo head

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine starts meetings with partners on new air defense systems after Russian strike

Ukraine seeking to obtain THAAD or upgrade Patriot after Russia's attack with new missile – source

Budanov: Russia was to produce two test samples of Kedr missile as of Oct

Two dead, 10 injured amid enemy UAV attack in Sumy

General Staff reports battles near Berestky, Sontsivka, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dalne, Katerynivka, Antonivka

LATEST

NASAMS air defense systems that Canada helped buy are already in Ukraine – Canadian Defense Minister

Syrsky, Radakin discuss personnel training, military aid

Ballistic missile strike on Ukraine is political signal from Moscow – Estonian Defense Ministry

Counting on support from Western partners do not come true – Ukrainian Ambassador to Brazil on results of G20 summit

Situation in Donetsk direction is possibly most difficult in recent times, enemy planning offensive in Zaporizhia

Russia transfers some North Korean forces to Belgorod region

Stefanchuk on visit to Canada, to participate in Intl Security Forum, NATO PA session

Mobile operators may use newly acquired 2100, 2300, 2600 MHz frequencies for 5G – regulator head

Russians shoot five captured Ukrainian soldiers near Vuhledar – PGO

WHO confirms 2,147 attacks on Ukrainian healthcare system by aggressor in 1,000 days of war

AD
AD
AD
AD