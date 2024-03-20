Facts

11:47 20.03.2024

Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's key priorities with Borrell before meeting of Ukraine-EU Association Council

1 min read

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed Ukraine's key priorities with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on the eve of a meeting of the Ukraine-EU Association Council.

According to Shmyhal's report on his Telegram channel, the parties discussed further military assistance, in particular within the framework of the European Peace Fund (EPF) and the European Defence Industrial Strategy; use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs; support for the Peace Formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit; adoption of the negotiating framework and the beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"We expect fruitful meetings of the Association Council," the prime minister concluded.

Tags: #borrell #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

17:34 20.03.2024
Ukraine discussing possibility of using immobilized Russian assets as collateral for issuing eurobonds – Shmyhal

Ukraine discussing possibility of using immobilized Russian assets as collateral for issuing eurobonds – Shmyhal

11:32 20.03.2024
Borrell sends proposal to EU states to use income from Russian immobilised assets to support Ukraine

Borrell sends proposal to EU states to use income from Russian immobilised assets to support Ukraine

09:21 19.03.2024
Foreign ministers of EU member states unable to make decision on using revenues from immobilized Russian assets in interests of Ukraine

Foreign ministers of EU member states unable to make decision on using revenues from immobilized Russian assets in interests of Ukraine

17:48 18.03.2024
Borrell on EUR 5 bln in military aid: We will continue to support Ukraine whatever it takes

Borrell on EUR 5 bln in military aid: We will continue to support Ukraine whatever it takes

11:45 15.03.2024
Borrell: War outcome in Ukraine to be decided in spring-summer of 2024

Borrell: War outcome in Ukraine to be decided in spring-summer of 2024

18:30 05.03.2024
Cabinet allocates UAH 9.3 bln for rapid restoration of 13 regions – Shmyhal

Cabinet allocates UAH 9.3 bln for rapid restoration of 13 regions – Shmyhal

17:52 04.03.2024
Ukraine ensures additional GDP growth for Poland by 1-3% annually in 2022-2023 – PM

Ukraine ensures additional GDP growth for Poland by 1-3% annually in 2022-2023 – PM

15:53 04.03.2024
Govt working on more fair reservations, taking into account salaries, taxes, impact on economy - PM

Govt working on more fair reservations, taking into account salaries, taxes, impact on economy - PM

15:53 04.03.2024
Delay in U.S. budget financing straining IMF – Shmyhal

Delay in U.S. budget financing straining IMF – Shmyhal

17:03 01.03.2024
Shmyhal: Second winter of full-scale invasion passes without blackouts, power outage schedules

Shmyhal: Second winter of full-scale invasion passes without blackouts, power outage schedules

AD

HOT NEWS

Two people killed, one person injured as enemy inflicts airstrike on Maksymivka, Donetsk region – local authorities

Death toll from missile attack on Kharkiv rises to four – Terekhov

EC President: Presented implementation plan for Ukraine Facility to bring Ukraine closer to EU

Three killed, five injured as result of strike on Kharkiv – police

Russians fire at Kharkiv, there may be people under rubble – region’s head

LATEST

Russia intensifies campaign to discredit Ukraine in Middle East – Defense Intelligence

Two people killed, one person injured as enemy inflicts airstrike on Maksymivka, Donetsk region – local authorities

Death toll from missile attack on Kharkiv rises to four – Terekhov

EC President: Presented implementation plan for Ukraine Facility to bring Ukraine closer to EU

Várhelyi: Ukraine must continue to implement reforms so Council can decide to begin accession talks

First shells within Czech initiative should arrive in Ukraine no later than June – Czech Ministry of Defense

Three killed, five injured as result of strike on Kharkiv – police

Russians fire at Kharkiv, there may be people under rubble – region’s head

European Commission pays first EUR 4.5 bln to Ukraine – Borrell

Veterans make up only 2% of total number of registered unemployed - Director of State Employment Center

AD
AD
AD
AD