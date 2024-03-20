Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's key priorities with Borrell before meeting of Ukraine-EU Association Council

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed Ukraine's key priorities with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on the eve of a meeting of the Ukraine-EU Association Council.

According to Shmyhal's report on his Telegram channel, the parties discussed further military assistance, in particular within the framework of the European Peace Fund (EPF) and the European Defence Industrial Strategy; use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs; support for the Peace Formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit; adoption of the negotiating framework and the beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"We expect fruitful meetings of the Association Council," the prime minister concluded.