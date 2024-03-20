Facts

10:19 20.03.2024

AFU eliminate 700 occupiers over day

1 min read
AFU eliminate 700 occupiers over day

During the day, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 700 enemy personnel, nine tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, 16 artillery systems, 37 UAVs, 10 units of auto and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to March 20, 2024 approximately amount to: about 433,090 people of military personnel (plus 700) people, 6,828 tanks (plus nine) units, 13,058 armored combat vehicles (plus nine) units, 10,714 artillery systems (plus 16) units, 1,017 MLRS units, 721 units of air defense equipment, 347 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 8,355 operational-tactical UAVs (plus 37), 1,922 cruise missiles, 26 ships/boats, one submarine, 14,198 automotive equipment and tankers (plus seven) units, and 1,738 special equipment units (plus three)," a message posted on Facebook on Wednesday morning reads.

Tags: #afu

MORE ABOUT

11:12 08.03.2024
AFU eliminates 880 invaders over day

AFU eliminates 880 invaders over day

18:46 04.03.2024
Zelenskyy replaces commander of AFU Support Forces – decrees

Zelenskyy replaces commander of AFU Support Forces – decrees

11:33 02.03.2024
AFU: Defense forces destroy 14 Shahed-type UAVs, one Su-34 attacking Ukraine

AFU: Defense forces destroy 14 Shahed-type UAVs, one Su-34 attacking Ukraine

20:47 29.02.2024
Zelenskyy replaces commander of AFU Logistics Forces

Zelenskyy replaces commander of AFU Logistics Forces

15:56 27.02.2024
Ukrainian forces shoot down another enemy Su-34 – AFU

Ukrainian forces shoot down another enemy Su-34 – AFU

10:11 22.02.2024
AFU destroy 1,160 occupiers in one day – AFU General Staff

AFU destroy 1,160 occupiers in one day – AFU General Staff

10:11 19.02.2024
AFU destroy 1,290 occupiers over day – General Staff

AFU destroy 1,290 occupiers over day – General Staff

20:03 14.02.2024
Employees of Pivdennoukrainsk NPP donate equipment worth over UAH 1 mln to Ukrainian army

Employees of Pivdennoukrainsk NPP donate equipment worth over UAH 1 mln to Ukrainian army

16:58 14.02.2024
AFU to have new menu from June 2024, daily ration of one soldier to cost UAH 139

AFU to have new menu from June 2024, daily ration of one soldier to cost UAH 139

17:42 24.01.2024
AFU to continue operating to destroy delivery vehicles, control airspace to eliminate threat of terrorism, incl in Belgorod-Kharkiv direction

AFU to continue operating to destroy delivery vehicles, control airspace to eliminate threat of terrorism, incl in Belgorod-Kharkiv direction

AD

HOT NEWS

Two people killed, one person injured as enemy inflicts airstrike on Maksymivka, Donetsk region – local authorities

Death toll from missile attack on Kharkiv rises to four – Terekhov

EC President: Presented implementation plan for Ukraine Facility to bring Ukraine closer to EU

Three killed, five injured as result of strike on Kharkiv – police

Russians fire at Kharkiv, there may be people under rubble – region’s head

LATEST

Russia intensifies campaign to discredit Ukraine in Middle East – Defense Intelligence

Two people killed, one person injured as enemy inflicts airstrike on Maksymivka, Donetsk region – local authorities

Death toll from missile attack on Kharkiv rises to four – Terekhov

EC President: Presented implementation plan for Ukraine Facility to bring Ukraine closer to EU

Várhelyi: Ukraine must continue to implement reforms so Council can decide to begin accession talks

First shells within Czech initiative should arrive in Ukraine no later than June – Czech Ministry of Defense

Three killed, five injured as result of strike on Kharkiv – police

Russians fire at Kharkiv, there may be people under rubble – region’s head

European Commission pays first EUR 4.5 bln to Ukraine – Borrell

Veterans make up only 2% of total number of registered unemployed - Director of State Employment Center

AD
AD
AD
AD