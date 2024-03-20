AFU eliminate 700 occupiers over day

During the day, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 700 enemy personnel, nine tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, 16 artillery systems, 37 UAVs, 10 units of auto and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to March 20, 2024 approximately amount to: about 433,090 people of military personnel (plus 700) people, 6,828 tanks (plus nine) units, 13,058 armored combat vehicles (plus nine) units, 10,714 artillery systems (plus 16) units, 1,017 MLRS units, 721 units of air defense equipment, 347 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 8,355 operational-tactical UAVs (plus 37), 1,922 cruise missiles, 26 ships/boats, one submarine, 14,198 automotive equipment and tankers (plus seven) units, and 1,738 special equipment units (plus three)," a message posted on Facebook on Wednesday morning reads.