URCS General Director calls on participants of European Humanitarian Forum to increase assistance to Ukraine

General Director of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) Maksym Dotsenko called on the participants of the European Humanitarian Forum to strengthen financial assistance to Ukraine, which is fighting the Russian aggressor.

"These days, on March 18-19, the European Humanitarian Forum is taking place in Brussels, organized by the European Commission with the assistance of Belgium, the country presiding over the Council of the EU... Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Maksym Dotsenko during his speech (at the forum) noted the colossal humanitarian consequences of the war, and called on donors and the international community to strengthen financial assistance to Ukraine," the URCS reported on Tuesday on Facebook.

According to Dotsenko, such assistance is especially necessary for people living in front-line territories and in remote settlements. He emphasized that in such territories people are in dire need of primary medical care, physical and psychological rehabilitation. The URCS General Director also noted the importance of restoring the medical infrastructure and called on donors to support such areas as physical and psychological rehabilitation, and home care.

The annual European Humanitarian Forum brings together key players in the humanitarian sector. International and public organizations, politicians, government officials and donors are gathering to find effective solutions to provide assistance in the world's hottest spots. For the third time in a row, starting in 2022, issues related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine have been raised at the forum. The main topic of this year's forum is health and the impact of war on the health care system.