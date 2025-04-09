Over 400 people formalize charity card of Ukrainian Red Cross Society in March

Over 400 people joined charity activities in March by formalizing a Charity card of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

“The most active participants in the initiative were residents of Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv and Zakarpattia regions,” the Communications and Marketing Department of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society reported on Wednesday.

Citizens of Ukraine aged 21 to 65 became cardholders.

Charity is an innovative bank card created in partnership between the URCS, Unex Bank and Mastercard. Its uniqueness lies in the simple mechanism of charity - 0.5% of each transaction is automatically transferred to support programs for people who need it most.

You can apply for a card simply and quickly - at any Unex Bank branch or online via the bank's website.