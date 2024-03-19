Zelenskyy to Michel: Extension of trade liberalization regime with EU - critical factor in supporting Ukrainian economy during war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation on the eve of the European Council meeting in Brussels with its President Charles Michel.

“We focused on further steps toward the actual start of Ukraine's EU accession negotiations, as well as further comprehensive EU support for Ukraine,” he said on Telegram.

Zelenskyy thanked Michel for yesterday's approval by the EU Council of the decision to create a EUR 5 billion Ukraine Assistance Fund within the framework of the European Peace Facility.

The interlocutors also considered possible ways to increase the supply of artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

“We discussed the importance of extending autonomous trade benefits for Ukraine for another year. I emphasized that maintaining the trade liberalization regime with the EU is critical to supporting Ukraine's economy during the war,” Zelenskyy summed up.