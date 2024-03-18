Facts

19:36 18.03.2024

AFU General Staff: Aviation of Defense Forces inflicts nine strikes on enemy over day, rocket launchers hit one air defense system

1 min read
AFU General Staff: Aviation of Defense Forces inflicts nine strikes on enemy over day, rocket launchers hit one air defense system

Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation has carried out nine strikes on the locations of the occupation forces, rocket launchers destroyed one air defense system, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the situation as of 18:00 on Monday.

"During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces attacked nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy. Units of the missile forces defeated one enemy air defense system," the General Staff said in a Facebook message.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

20:48 18.03.2024
AFU General Staff: Russian Army carries out five missile, 55 air strikes over day

AFU General Staff: Russian Army carries out five missile, 55 air strikes over day

20:33 14.03.2024
Ukrainian aviation strikes four places of invaders’ concentration during day

Ukrainian aviation strikes four places of invaders’ concentration during day

10:38 12.03.2024
Russians lose over 910 people per day – General Staff

Russians lose over 910 people per day – General Staff

19:55 11.03.2024
Divisions of missile forces defeat enemy Buk-M1 air defense system, Zoopark radar station

Divisions of missile forces defeat enemy Buk-M1 air defense system, Zoopark radar station

19:28 11.03.2024
Enemy launches six missile, 87 airstrikes in Ukraine during day

Enemy launches six missile, 87 airstrikes in Ukraine during day

10:29 05.03.2024
AFU liquidate 1,070 occupiers over day – General Staff

AFU liquidate 1,070 occupiers over day – General Staff

20:11 04.03.2024
Aviation of Defense Forces attack eight locations of Russian troops, one drone control station

Aviation of Defense Forces attack eight locations of Russian troops, one drone control station

20:40 29.02.2024
Ukrainian aviation strike ten places of concentration of invaders, shoot down three enemy fighters over day

Ukrainian aviation strike ten places of concentration of invaders, shoot down three enemy fighters over day

10:11 28.02.2024
AFU eliminate 1,060 invaders over day – AFU General Staff

AFU eliminate 1,060 invaders over day – AFU General Staff

20:53 27.02.2024
Ukrainian aviation attack 15 enemy concentration areas

Ukrainian aviation attack 15 enemy concentration areas

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy thanks EU for creating new fund to help Ukraine

Borrell on EUR 5 bln in military aid: We will continue to support Ukraine whatever it takes

Meeting of Council of EU FMs makes final decision on allocation of additional EUR 5 bln for military support to Ukraine

Cabinet approves Ukraine Facility plan

Russian troops carry out 14 missile, 75 air strikes per day, attack Ukraine with 27 suicide drones, 17 of them eliminated

LATEST

Zelenskyy thanks EU for creating new fund to help Ukraine

US Senator Graham: Putin isn’t legitimate president, I urge Biden administration to support inclusion of Russia into list of countries sponsoring terrorism

National Association for Humanitarian Demining set up in Ukraine

Prosecutor General: More than 800 attempts of cyber attacks by Russia on state institutions, services recorded

Illia Yevlash appointed spokesperson of AFU Air Forces

Allocation of macro-financial assistance by US Congress to Ukraine is critically important – Zelenskyy at meeting with Graham

Ukraine sets up National Association for Humanitarian Demining

Borrell on EUR 5 bln in military aid: We will continue to support Ukraine whatever it takes

Zelenskyy meets with US Senator Graham in Kyiv – US Embassy

Austria capable of heading intl coalition for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine – Stefanchuk

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD