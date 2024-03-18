AFU General Staff: Aviation of Defense Forces inflicts nine strikes on enemy over day, rocket launchers hit one air defense system

Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation has carried out nine strikes on the locations of the occupation forces, rocket launchers destroyed one air defense system, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the situation as of 18:00 on Monday.

"During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces attacked nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy. Units of the missile forces defeated one enemy air defense system," the General Staff said in a Facebook message.